Cattlemen's Ball rounds out concert lineup

  • Updated
John Michael Montgomery

John Michael Montgomery will headline the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska in Weeping Water on June 4.

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Country star John Michael Montgomery will headline the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska in Weeping Water on June 4, where he’ll be joined by Ned LeDoux and Nebraska native Tommy O’Keeffe at the charity event that raises money for cancer research.

Official-Photo_John-Michael-Montgomery.jpg

John Michael Montgomery
Official-Photo_Ned-LeDoux.jpeg

Ned LeDoux
Official-Photo_Tommy-OKeeffe.jpg

Tommy O'Keeffe

Montgomery, best known for his ’90s country chart toppers “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “I Swear,” “Be My Baby Tonight” and “If You’ve Got Love,” will be preceded on the Cass County Fairgrounds stage by LeDoux, the son of legendary rodeo rocker Chris LeDoux, who’s carrying on the family tradition, and Hastings native O’Keeffe, now a promising Nashville newcomer.

The two-day event begins June 3 with a golf tournament, silent auction and evening reception. The June 4 program includes a champagne brunch, wine tasting, style show, live auction and dinner.

Tickets to the event are on sale at cattlemensball.com.

The Cattlemen’s Ball, which also aims to promote beef, has raised nearly $15 million since the inaugural event in 1998.

People are also reading…

2022 Cattlemen's Ball will be held in Weeping Water

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott

