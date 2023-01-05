Casey Donahew will be at the Bourbon Theatre Friday

Casey Donahew with Chris Colston, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. It’s been about a year since Casey Donahew played the Bourbon Theatre. And he’s not been to Lincoln since he released “Built Different.”
A determinedly independent artist, Donahew has released 10 albums on his own label and become a hitmaker and streaming sensation despite not being on a major label. Donahew has more than 230 million streams through Spotify and Apple, more than 390 million Pandora streams and more than a half-million followers on his social platforms.
Relentlessly performing for 20 years, Donahew has come out of the Texas circuit to be a consistent draw across the country — as he’s shown at the Bourbon, where he’s packed the place for years. And the songs from “Built Different” should fit right into his live show, which will turn the O Street venue into a Texas honky-tonk.
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.
A family member says rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months. His cousin posted on Instagram Wednesday night that the 35-year-old London is “safe and well." The statement didn't say where he'd been or where he was found. The family filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public's help in finding him. The LAPD said London was last seen in October in the city's Skid Row area. London was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 and frequently collaborated with Kanye West.