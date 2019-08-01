Cardi B’s going to be around for awhile.
That’s one of my main takeaways after her highly entertaining, if short, Pinnacle Bank Arena concert last Friday.
First off, she packed the place with more than 11,700 people. She seemed to marvel at that -- a girl from the Bronx who filled an arena in Nebraska. That turnout was expected. She’s been the hottest rapper/pop star in the game for the last year or so.
But -- here’s why she’s got staying power -- her legion of fans are young and loyal. And they're deeply connected with the outspoken, honest, revealing artist, who’s a master at the use of social media.
So “Cardi B don’t need no press,” she says, unapologetic about the third-person reference.
The other reason she’s going to be around is the fact that she’s good -- real good. That, given the trickery available in recording studios these days, can only be evaluated live. It didn't take long to surmise that Cardi can rap with the best of them and is a terrific performer.
Yes, I would have like to have heard/seen full versions of her songs rather than the verse-chorus onto the next number she delivered last week. Most likely, she was performing the same set at PBA that she’s been doing at festivals all summer -- and those are abbreviated, hour-long gigs.
That said, I’m guessing that Cardi can easily handle another minute or two of each song.
And, as the scaled-down-for-an-arena-show presentation demonstrated, she doesn’t need a ton of production bells and whistles, a stage full of hype men and women or even her corps of dancers to bring it.
It’s hard to guess when or if Cardi B will return to Lincoln -- PBA hit the tour lottery in getting one of a handful of arena shows this summer.
But she’ll be back in Nebraska at some point, maybe after album No. 2 drops. Whenever it is, she’ll be well worth seeing. She’s definitely not a flash in the pan.
Some Pinewood Bowl thoughts
Tenacious D (last Sunday) and Jon Bellion (July 24) couldn’t have put on better shows than those they brought to Pinewood Bowl.
The D was, as expected, highly entertaining -- hilarious, while playing their rock straight, while Bellion proved to be a musician’s musician in arranging his band -- and the audience -- and as good at performing as he is at writing songs and producing.
And it's important that each drew a crowd. Bellion pulled in more than 3,000, all whom crammed themselves between the mixing platform and the stage, while Tenacious D sold out the place. That kind of level of support is part of what has made Pinewood Bowl, in less than a decade, one of the region’s premiere outdoor summer concert venues.
There is no way that those who put the amphitheater in Pioneers Park following World War II had any clue that it would turn into a spectacular concert venue. Nor was it intentional that concerts weren’t regularly held in the bowl until 2012, which allowed it to grow into a beautiful, tree-lined, far-from-worn-down space.
With sound and lights brought in for each show, it’s one of the best places to see a show anywhere. At 4,800 seated, 5,500 standing, it’s small and with its natural surrounding, it’s far more pleasant than, say, Stir Concert Cove, where the background of the stage is a hotel and casino.
The shows booked by SMG and promoter Mammoth have been top of the line for, now, eight seasons.
Among those who have played the bowl: B.B. King, Mumford and Sons, My Morning Jacket, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Lumineers, Ray LaMontagne, Ben Folds, Sara Bareilles, Widespread Panic, Hozier, ZZ Top, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Twenty One Pilots, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Modest Mouse, Wilco, Jackson Browne, Hank Williams, Jr., Pat Benatar, Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton, Jason Mraz, and Beck.
And that list of luminaries will continue Saturday with the return of Willie Nelson along with Alison Krauss and, in September, Steely Dan.