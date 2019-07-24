Cardi B is playing just five non-festival dates in the U.S. this summer. One of them is Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Tenacious D is making eight stops on its summer tour. One of them is Sunday at Pinewood Bowl.
So how did Lincoln land dates for two of the summer’s hottest artists and shortest tours?,
In Cardi B’s case, it’s because of M-O-N-E-Y. The outspoken, blunt-speaking rapper explained that in an Instagram post earlier this month:
"I find it so funny that people that ARE NOT FANS have the biggest concerns on why haven't I done a tour," she wrote in the now-deleted post. "Welp because here you go, let me break it down for you, let's say if I go on tour and I do 600K a night right … sounds good but let's get in the touring business shall we? Stage production gotta be massive since the fans pay massive so just on stage and production I will have to put about 450K maybe more a night since you know Bardigang deserve everything."
Because of those costs, Cardi wrote, she could make as little as $150,000 a night
By playing festivals in the U.S. and Europe, along with the short run of arena shows, Cardi B will take in $10 million from June through August -- and, wisely or otherwise, she posted a spreadsheet to prove it.
She played four shows in June for a minimum of $300,000 each and got paid $500,000 to play the BET Experience in Los Angeles. Then, from June 30 to July 11, she earned $750,000 at five European festivals, $900,000 at another. She began her U.S. seven stop “tour” Saturday at the Mid City State Fair in California, for $750,000
Then come five shows for which she has a $450,000 guarantee for each, including Friday’s Lincoln concert. She will end the run at a Canadian festival for $500,000.
"Now why would I do that now when I can go on tour on my second album while I get festival and independent Bardi concerts," she wrote. "Money??? Mhhhhhmmmmmm… You see ya might think I'm dumb cause my attitude or the way I think but one thing bout Bardi I loveeeee money and I know how to make it … I hope I answer ya question … Thank you. Just stop it already.”
So how did Lincoln end up with one of the handful of arena dates?
It's primarily because of the relationship between SMG-Lincoln, which operates the arena and Pinewood Bowl, and Lawrence, Kan.-based promoter Mammoth.
Mammoth books the Pinewood Bowl shows and also does the Lincoln on the Streets concerts outside Pershing Center, both in conjunction with SMG-Lincoln.
“Mammoth has kind of been working a relationship with (Cardi B’s management) for awhile,” said SMG-Lincoln’s Tom Lorenz. “Before Live Nation or one of the big promoters got in, Mammoth was able to work on this handful of dates. That’s what brought her to us.”
The Mammoth-SMG partnership also played a role in bringing Tenacious D to Pinewood Bowl.
Tenacious D’s manager is among those that SMG-Lincoln and Mammoth see on trips to Los Angeles, aimed at building industry relationships and getting PBA and Pinewood on the radar for tours.
“We do that management visit on a regular basis,” Lorenz said. “Between Mammoth and us, he’s very aware of the city and the venue. When they were looking for routing, this was a great place to stop.”
In fact, the Tenacious D routing is common for artists playing Pinewood Bowl. The comedy-rock duo go from Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver Thursday to Kansas City’s Starlight Theater to Pinewood Bowl.
After Lincoln, the tour will stop in St. Paul, Minnesota, St. Louis, then play Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 3.
The Tenacious D concert, which moved a couple thousand tickets immediately after it went on sale in February is, in Lorenz’s words “literally sold out.” Only 85 tickets -- all singles -- remained on Tuesday and those are expected to be gone by Sunday.
As of Tuesday, Cardi B had sold nearly 11,000 tickets. With strong walk-up sales, which are usual for hip-hop shows, the concert is expected to draw close to 12,000 people.
“That’s very good for her,” Lorenz said. “And very good for us.”
Together, Cardi B and Tenacious D are expected to sell more than 16,000 tickets. That will make it the biggest concert weekend of the summer in the Capital City.