Canadian Brass opens two-night Lied Center stand with impressive, entertaining concert

The five members of Canadian Brass strolled onto the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage Thursday playing “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” second-line style, taking the hymn from dirge to celebratory jazz just as the New Orleans bands do walking to and from funerals.

Seventy-five minutes later, the quintet left the stage with Mozart’s “The Turkish March,” capping a concert that demonstrated why Canadian Brass is considered to be the world’s top brass ensemble, both musically and in entertainment value.

In between the hymn and the Mozart piece, the quintet delivered an eclectic, and I do mean eclectic, set that ranged from an Argentinian new tango to The Beatles’ “Penny Lane,” from “Danny Boy” to a 100-year-old municipal band song, proving that music is music — no labels or classifications needed and that anything, apparently, can be transformed for a brass quintet.

The lovely version of “Danny Boy,” arranged by trumpeter Caleb Hudson, was one of the highlights of the fast-moving show. So was the fiery soulful performance of Peruvian trumpet virtuoso Elmer Churampi on a jazz-based arrangement of “Amazing Grace.”