'Cajunizing the USA' — BeauSoleil to hit Lied Center Thursday

“I love Lincoln,” Doucet said. “Lincoln has my favorite coffee shop, except for Cuba. I bought three portable espresso coffee makers at that place. They were $25 each, I was like, ‘you’re kidding.’ I’ve burned two of them out. But I still use the third one. Coffee was so bad in the U.S. back then, we brought our coffee with us. We still do.”

That coffee shop is The Mill, and Doucet said he’s kept in touch with its owners over the years.

Doucet, 70, was born into a Cajun family of musicians, learned banjo at 6, guitar at 8 and was in a Cajun rock band with his cousin Zachary Richard at 12.

But, importantly, he said, he began to absorb traditional Cajun music, picking up the violin in his early 20s.

“I heard this music growing up and learned it,” he said.. I had the ability to meet the masters who did it in the 20s and 30s, Canary Fontenot, Dennis McGee. Not that they taught me anything. They’d play something and I’d watch and try to play it like them.”

The fiddle drenched Cajun music is rooted in ballads and dance songs brought to the Louisiana bayou by French-speaking Acadians when they were kicked out of the Canadian maritime provinces in the mid 1700s.