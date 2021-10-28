 Skip to main content
'Cajunizing the USA' — BeauSoleil to hit Lied Center Thursday
BEAUSOLEIL AVEC MICHAEL DOUCET

'Cajunizing the USA' — BeauSoleil to hit Lied Center Thursday

10.29.21

BeauSoleil returns to Lincoln 'One More Time.'

Lincoln High senior driven by his music.

A trip of Tenors hits the stage.

A complete Listing of Lincoln's weekend Nightlife.

 L. Kent Wolgamott

Recorded by WWOZ at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation on July 31, 2021.

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet has titled its tour “One Last Time - Au Revoir.”

So does that mean the Grammy-winning Cajun band is retiring?

“What do you think?” Doucet said with a laugh, explaining what the long-running band he founded is up to by recounting its history.

“This is our 47th year together, in three years it’s 50, my God,” he said. “In the ‘70s, we made the first record in Paris, played in French-speaking places, National Folk Festival, Jimmy Carter’s Inauguration, Prairie Home Companion.

“We all had regular jobs and would go out on the weekends and come back exhausted. In 1986, I recorded four albums and I thought we should do the band full time.”

Once the Lafayette, Louisiana group decided it was a full-time operation, it set a very ambitious goal.

“Why don’t we just Cajunize the U.S.?” Doucet said. “It’s not that far, we can get back pretty easily. That was my idea, to play every state in the union. Since then we’ve played every state in the union three times or more. Our idea is to do it again, play every state in the union.”

The latest installment of the play-every-state tour is set to stop at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Thursday, which BeauSoliel played back in the late ‘80s.

“I love Lincoln,” Doucet said. “Lincoln has my favorite coffee shop, except for Cuba. I bought three portable espresso coffee makers at that place. They were $25 each, I was like, ‘you’re kidding.’ I’ve burned two of them out. But I still use the third one. Coffee was so bad in the U.S. back then, we brought our coffee with us. We still do.”

That coffee shop is The Mill, and Doucet said he’s kept in touch with its owners over the years.

Doucet, 70, was born into a Cajun family of musicians, learned banjo at 6, guitar at 8 and was in a Cajun rock band with his cousin Zachary Richard at 12.

But, importantly, he said, he began to absorb traditional Cajun music, picking up the violin in his early 20s.

“I heard this music growing up and learned it,” he said.. I had the ability to meet the masters who did it in the 20s and 30s, Canary Fontenot, Dennis McGee. Not that they taught me anything. They’d play something and I’d watch and try to play it like them.”

BeauSoleil

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (second from left with fiddle) will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts Thursday. COURTESY PHOTO

The fiddle drenched Cajun music is rooted in ballads and dance songs brought to the Louisiana bayou by French-speaking Acadians when they were kicked out of the Canadian maritime provinces in the mid 1700s.

“That’s where it comes from,” Doucet said. “When the Acadian people in Nova Scotia, who were known as great fiddle players were deported, they had to remember it again in Louisiana. It’s been commercialized. There’s something called pop Cajun, for obvious reasons. For the old cats I learned from, they played the music because they loved it. For me, that’s what we do.

“Dennis McGee, he recorded in 1929, he was recording songs he was hearing from old people back then. You want to continue that line.”

But BeauSoleil doesn’t just play Cajun music. Rather, it incorporates zydeco, the bluesy accordion-driven music that was developed by Creoles in the same area of southwest Louisiana

“To me, it’s all the same music,” Doucet said. “I describe it as a 180-degree continuum. On one end, you have the Acadian music and the two-steps that came from that, that’s 20%, on the other, you have Zydeco, blues, African music. That’s 20%. In between you have 140 degrees of gray area. That’s Louisiana, living side by side.”

BeauSoliel, which has put out 25 albums, won a couple Grammys and toured for decades, got its greatest exposure via “Down at the Twist and Shout,” a song Mary Chapin Carpenter wrote about seeing the band at a Washington, D.C. area.

BeauSoliel backed Carpenter on the recording, which won the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female in 1992, and joined her at the 1997 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

“That was a trip,” Doucet said. “ I met her in D.C. and the power went out that night so we had a long time to talk with her. She’d never been to Louisiana when she wrote that song. We toured with her and played the Super Bowl. That was a blast. We’re still good friends

“That was a wonderful thing for us. We rode the wave for a long time. But the wave does end. We’re just trying to wash back to shore now.”

Doucet’s put out 17 solo albums, sings and plays the fiddle in Savoy-Doucet Cajun Band, which plays traditional Cajun music and teaches Cajun music and culture in Louisiana colleges.

And he keeps playing BeauSoliel’s “Louisiana French Music From Modern To Traditional” to audiences around the world, who may or may not understand the French words, but connect with its spirit.

“The music is uplifting, that’s why I play it, not just for me but to put it out to different audiences -- in Nebraska,” he said. “It does uplift people, that’s the most important thing about it. We have enough problems in this world, with the environment and everything else.”

Contrary to the “Au Revoir” of the tour’s title, Doucet said he’ll keep playing the music as long as he can.

“For me, we’re still alive, we still have that spark,” he said. “I want to be on top of my game. Sometimes you get better. I just don’t want to wear out our welcome. It comes from a small ethnic culture and we get to do it all over. One of the old Cajun guys, Octa Clark used to say ‘you can’t go wrong, if you play it right.’”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

If You Go

What: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and R streets

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Tickets: $9 to $40. Available at Lied ticket office, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at liedcenter;org.

