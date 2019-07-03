Dave Alvin didn’t set out to write an Independence Day song when he started recounting a day in his life on paper 40 some years ago. He wasn’t even writing a song.
But, years after he took out the pen, he came up with a classic covered by the likes of Robert Earl Keen and Kevin Costner and, one of his best-known songs, “4th of July.”
“I wrote a long poem is how it really started,” Alvin said in the Zoo Bar’s upstairs dressing room before his latest show there last month. “It’s based on a true story in my life, back when I was a fry cook in Downey (California).”
So did the story of Alvin and a depressed girl he lived with actually take place on July Fourth? Or was the date inserted using poetic license?
“Oh yeah, everything in the song is true,” Alvin said. “There was this little cul-de-sac and there were all these beat-up duplexes. We lived in the upstairs duplex. She didn’t want smoking in the place, so I’d sit on the top of the stairs and just stare at the cul-de-sac.
“I was just trying to capture that moment. This is long before I even thought of being a songwriter. I was 21, 22 and I looked at the Mexican kids shooting fireworks and I looked at everything and I thought, 'This is a song.’ Eight years later, I finally wrote it.”
To turn the poem into a song, Alvin stripped away most of what he had written, eliminating a description of the Coca-Cola distributing plant across the street and detailed observations of the crumbling relationship and crafting a chorus that begins:
“On the stairs I smoke a cigarette alone/
“Mexican kids are shooting fireworks below”
“When I first wrote the song, Phil (Alvin’s brother, who sang with him in their band, The Blasters) didn’t like the line,” Dave Alvin said. He was concerned it was racist. He said, ‘Can’t we say children of Latin heritage or something?’ I said, ‘It’s not, they were Mexican kids and they were shooting fireworks.
“The guys from (Los) Lobos we played it for — David (Hidalgo), Louie (Perez) and Cesar (Rosas) — they said, ‘That’s the greatest line ever.’”
That line subtly makes “4th of July” about the Fourth of July and America, in all its diversity, said Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Grammy-nominated Texas singer, songwriter and actor who joined Dave Alvin on his spring tour and sang the song with him each night.
“I think there’s also a subliminal thing to it — of the Mexican kids shooting fireworks,” Gilmore said. “Being unstated, I think that sent a message about patriotism, especially about Mexican kids nowadays.”
Alvin agreed.
“It is about the Fourth of July,” he said. “It’s about all that and other stuff. The main thing is some nights I sing it like it’s a breakup song. Other nights, I sing it like, ‘Hey, we can make it, come on outside.’ It’s hard to write that kind of song — it could be this, it could be that.”
The song took a circuitous route to getting onto a record.
In 1986, shortly after he wrote the song, Alvin had left The Blasters, a rock ‘n’ roll band, to replace guitarist Billy Zoom in X, the iconic L.A. punk band. But Dave Alvin was The Blasters' songwriter and agreed to write songs for the band and play on a record they were preparing for Warner Bros.
One of the songs he brought to the band was “4th of July.” But producer Nick Lowe wanted Dave to sing it, not Phil.
“I cut the demo with The Blasters with me singing, which pissed off my brother to no end,” Dave Alvin said. “We cut this really great demo."
When Dave Alvin departed from X, on good terms, after a few months, he recorded the song for his debut solo album, 1987’s “Romeo’s Escape.”
But before that album came out, a version recorded by X, with John Doe and Exene Cervenka intertwining their voices and Dave Alvin on guitar, was released on 1986’s “See How We Are.”
As would be expected, “4th of July” gets plenty of play each Independence Day — on radio, playlists and when there’s a home game at Angel Stadium, which is about a 30-minute drive from Downey.
But even with the recurring attention, “4th of July” isn’t Dave Alvin’s most widely known song.
“'Marie Marie’ is,” the Zoo Bar regular said. “'4th of July,' you go overseas and even go up to Canada, it loses some of the zing. 'Marie Marie' is kind of international.
"Your retro crowd, it’s 'Marie Marie,' for your alt rock audience, it’s '4th of July.'”