Brantley Gilbert, Lady A and Jeff Dunham to play Nebraska State Fair concert series

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert, vocal group Lady A and ventriloquist comedian Jeff Dunham will highlight the Nebraska State Fair’s 2022 concert series.
The five-show series in Grand Island also includes Happy Together, a 1960s package show with The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association and The Cowsills, set for Aug. 29, and Los Tucanes De Tijuana, a Latin Grammy winning Mexican band specializing in the norteño and corrido styles, on Aug. 30.
Gilbert, who drew 4,200 to the first post-pandemic concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena last September, will play the fair Sept. 1.
Gilbert, a songwriter who has penned hits for Jason Aldean (“My Kind of Party”) and Colt Ford, and had his own No. 1 hits with “Country Must Be Country Wide,” "You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Bottom’s Up” and “One Hell of an Amen,” showcased newer numbers, including the duet with Lindsey Ell “What Happens in a Small Town” and the sarcastic “The Worst Country Song” at his rock-dominated Lincoln show.
Jeff Dunham, who last played Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2017, will bring his talking puppets — Achmed, Walter, Peanut and Bubba J. to the fair on Sept 2.
Closing the fair concerts will be Lady A, the country vocal trio that changed its name from Lady Antebellum in midst of the George Floyd protests in 2020. Best known for their multi-platinum hit, “Need You Know,” the highest certified song ever by a country group, Lady A earned both the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year awards multiple times in the 2000s. The group’s latest record is last year’s “What a Song Can Do.”
Four of the shows will be held at the Grand Island fairgrounds' outdoor concert space east of Fonner Park race track. Happy Together will be held in the Heartland Events Center.
Tickets for all the concerts are on sale at
statefair.org and will include gate admission. Ticket prices vary by concert. All concerts will start at 7:30 p.m., save for Happy Together, which will be a 2 p.m. show.
Videos, photos: The 2021 Nebraska State Fair
Dean Baumgart of Hastings stands and waves the flag while the Marines' Hymn is being played during the Nebraska State fair Veterans Day program at the Heartland Events Center Monday. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Robert and Juanita Briseno wave the crowd during the Veteran's parade at the Nebraska State Fair. Briseno was a co-grand marshal of the parade. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Some Veteran's and Daughters of the American Revolution gathered arm in arm during a song at the Veterans Day program at the Heartland Events Center Monday during the Nebraska State Fair. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Zane Kreikemeier of Callaway ropes a calf during the high school rodeo Monday morning at the Nebraska State Fair. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Morgan Rosander from Wolbach competed in pole bending at the high school rodeo Monday during the final day of the state fair. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Lynsie Lancaster of Hastings ropes a goat during Monday's high school rodeo at the state fair. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Busy weekend made for a fun atmosphere on the Midway at the Nebraska State Fair Saturday afternoon. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
A smashing good time at Monday's Labor Day demo derby during the last day of the state fair. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
This group was waiting for a free combine ride Sunday afternoon at the Nebraska State Fair. In back (from left) are Chris Schwieger, Mallory Cacy and Laurie Stueven. In front are Makenna Stueven, 4, Blayne Cacy, 5, and Ella Cacy, 7.
Jeff Bahr
Wyatt and Whitney Umstead of Howard, S.D., step down after a free combine ride Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair. Wyatt is 14 and Whitney 9.
Jeff Bahr
A steady line of fairgoers waits to get a free combine ride Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair.
Jeff Bahr
Austyn Smith, 3 receives a treat from Bridget Rountree , one half of the Animal Cracker Conspiracy Puppet Co. who walked around the Nebraska State Fair on stilts. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
the Animal Cracker Conspiracy Puppet Co. walk around the Nebraska State Fair on stilts. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
A girl pets a recently born duck inside the birthing pavilion at the state fair on Friday. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Kendall Kelly of G.I. touches a ra baby goat while it is held by a vet, inside the birthing pavilion at the state fair on Friday. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Some boys check out the duck slide for new born ducks inside the birthing pavilion Friday afternoon at the state fair. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
This 11 day old pot belly pig walks to its mother at Hedrick's Petting Zoo inside the state fair on Friday afternoon. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Landry Nelson and Chase Williams pet 11 day old pot belly pigs at Hedrick's Petting Zoo inside the state fair on Friday afternoon. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Riiver Nelson petd 11 day old pot belly pigs at Hedrick's Petting Zoo inside the state fair on Friday afternoon. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Kendall Kelly of G.I. touches a recently born duck inside the birthing pavilion at the state fair. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
The Tri-Cities Model Railroad Association has a display under the grandstand in the Fonner Park Concourse at the Nebraska State Fair.
Jeff Bahr
The Tri-Cities Model Railroad Association has a display under the grandstand in the Fonner Park Concourse at the Nebraska State Fair.
Jeff Bahr
The Tri-Cities Model Railroad Association has a display under the grandstand in the Fonner Park Concourse at the Nebraska State Fair.
Jeff Bahr
Whitley Rut, president of her FFA chapter at Arthur High School, gives her award-winning speech about the importance of sand as a natural resource in Nebraska Saturday at the Nebraska State Fair’s Sustainability Pavilion. (Independent/Robert Pore)
Robert Pore
Independent/Robert Pore
Border collies are a highly intelligent breed of dog that have been bred to herd cattle and sheep over the centuries. At the Nebraska State Fair’s Cattle Dog Trials, stock dogs competed in a series of obstacles that replicate the chores they do when herding cattle.
Robert Pore
The FDA said the cattle were exempt from yearslong approval because their genetic makeup is similar to other existing cattle, shown here.
Robert Pore, Independent
Vicki Pflasterer of Grand Island earned a first place win with her white-haired mini Shadow at the Nebraska State Fair's carriage driving competition Friday. Shadow was also a reserve world champion at the 2021 Pinto World Championship. Event judge Ruth Graves of Greenville, Texas, looks on. (Independent/Brandon Summers)
Tammy Taylor of Phantom Dragon Ranch in Lakewood, Colo., brought her Shire stallion and Meadowbrook cart to Friday's carriage driving competition at the Nebraska State Fair. Taylor was joined by her friend, Terri Miller. Before competing, they talk with event superintendent Kate Greckel. (Independent/Brandon Summers)
These kids decided to take a ride on Mighty Mouse at the Nebraska State Fair. Wade Shows opens at 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Members of the Prairie Dulcimer Players perform for the crowd inside the Fonner Park concourse at the Nebraska State Fair. The group us from Central Nebraska and plays weekly at care homes in Hastings, Grand Island, an Sutton. They also do some special programs. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Lance Wilson. a citizen of the Pottawatomie nation and a "fancy dancer" or "hoop dancer," performs on the AGI stage at the Nebraska State Fair. Wilson has performances scheduled for 1 and 5 p.m. Friday, Sept 3. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
The Nebraska Department of Heath and Human Services Immunization Department has set up a station for the free COVID-19 vaccines in the Welcome Center at the Nebraska State Fair. (Independent/McKenna Lamoree)
Josh Salmon
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Immunization Department employees Patty Korbelik and Tammy Wintz prepare for a day of providing free COVID-19 vaccines for those attending the Nebraska State Fair. (Independent/McKenna Lamoree)
Josh Salmon
Tim Beckman (left) carefully handles a freshly-fried funnel cake to pass along to Sue King (center). King and her husband Mike own the popular Nebraska State Fair food stand staple King’s Funnel Cakes and More. Melody Beckman (far right) primarily handles order window duties.
Jessica Votipka
Students gather around to observe a demonstration on the equipment dairy farmers use to milk cows during a Nebraska's Largest Classroom event at the Nebraska State Fair.
Josh Salmon, Grand Island Independent
Katie Johnsen from Barr Middle school demonstrates Potential energy and kinetic energy using wood tongue depressor sticks Monday at the Nebraska State Fair. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Katie Johnsen from Barr Middle school demonstrates Potential energy and kinetic energy using wood tongue depressor sticks Monday at the Nebraska State Fair. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
The Doniphan-Trumbull band played at the Nebraska State Fair Tuesday morning. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Bo, a dog from JUMP! The ultimate dog show jumps through the upside legs of Lou “Mack” McCammon - AKA the "Dog Man" of Las Vegas during Tuesday's show in the Family Fun Zone at the Nebraska State Fair. Dogs also catch Frisbee's in and out of water and even jump over poles at varying levels of heights. The show performs twice daily. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Bo, a dog from JUMP! The ultimate dog show catches a Frisbee in mid-air, before landing in a pool during Tuesday's show in the Family Fun Zone at the Nebraska State Fair. Dogs also catch Frisbee's in and out of water and do other tricks with their owner. The show performs twice daily. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Taz, a dog from JUMP! The ultimate dog show jumps well over six foot during Tuesday's show in the Family Fun Zone at the Nebraska State Fair. Dogs also catch Frisbee's in and out of water and do other tricks with their owner. The show performs twice daily. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
The metal Percheron pulling a plow sculpture on display at the Iowa State Fair.
Photo by Gene Lucht
Dwight Hughes Jr. worked with an artist to have a sculpture of a Percheron horse made and displayed at the state fair. The horse was made of welded-together metal machine parts.
Photo by Gene Lucht
The Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit usually stays busy at lunch and super time during the Nebraska State Fair, but on Monday it was extra busy for Older Nebraskans Day. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Josh Salmon
Scott Manchester of Grand Island competes in another Antique Tractor pull. This year's Antique tractor pull begins at 9 a.m. Friday-Saturday at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Josh Salmon, Grand Island Independent
Dixie Engelke of Athol, Kansas, competed in Monday morning's barrel races held at the US Foods outdoor arena on the grounds of the Nebraska State Fair. Engelke had a time of 18.517.
Josh Salmon, Grand Island Independent
The Sandy Creek Cougars of Fairfield perform at the Nebraska State Fair Monday under the direction of instructor Devin Rethman.
Brandon Summers, Grand Island Independent
Bishop Neumann Catholic Cavaliers of Wahoo, under Director Bill Kellett, practice their routine early in the morning before being the first of several high school marching bands to perform at the Nebraska State Fair Monday.
Brandon Summers, Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Senior High Islanders marching band performed Monday at the Nebraska State Fair. The 104 students were led by GISH Orchestra Director John Jacobs.
Brandon Summers, Grand Island Independent
Setup for the Nebraska State Fair continued Aug. 25 in Grand Island.
Brandon Summers, Grand Island Independent
