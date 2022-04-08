Brantley Gilbert, Lady A and Jeff Dunham to play Nebraska State Fair concert series

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert, vocal group Lady A and ventriloquist comedian Jeff Dunham will highlight the Nebraska State Fair’s 2022 concert series.

The five-show series in Grand Island also includes Happy Together, a 1960s package show with The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association and The Cowsills, set for Aug. 29, and Los Tucanes De Tijuana, a Latin Grammy winning Mexican band specializing in the norteño and corrido styles, on Aug. 30.

Gilbert, who drew 4,200 to the first post-pandemic concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena last September, will play the fair Sept. 1.

Gilbert, a songwriter who has penned hits for Jason Aldean (“My Kind of Party”) and Colt Ford, and had his own No. 1 hits with “Country Must Be Country Wide,” "You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Bottom’s Up” and “One Hell of an Amen,” showcased newer numbers, including the duet with Lindsey Ell “What Happens in a Small Town” and the sarcastic “The Worst Country Song” at his rock-dominated Lincoln show.

Jeff Dunham, who last played Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2017, will bring his talking puppets — Achmed, Walter, Peanut and Bubba J. to the fair on Sept 2.

Closing the fair concerts will be Lady A, the country vocal trio that changed its name from Lady Antebellum in midst of the George Floyd protests in 2020. Best known for their multi-platinum hit, “Need You Know,” the highest certified song ever by a country group, Lady A earned both the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year awards multiple times in the 2000s. The group’s latest record is last year’s “What a Song Can Do.”

Four of the shows will be held at the Grand Island fairgrounds' outdoor concert space east of Fonner Park race track. Happy Together will be held in the Heartland Events Center.

Tickets for all the concerts are on sale at statefair.org and will include gate admission. Ticket prices vary by concert. All concerts will start at 7:30 p.m., save for Happy Together, which will be a 2 p.m. show.

