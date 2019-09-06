Country star Brantley Gilbert is coming back to Lincoln April 30 for a show at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Gilbert will perform with Chase Rice and Brandon Lay on his "Fire't Up Tour." He was in Lincoln for an arena show in 2014.
Tickets for the show go on sale Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Prices were not yet available.
