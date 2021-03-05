Bourbon Theatre to host Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow as shows begin to return

But will there be shows in multiple Lincoln venues nearly every night as was the case prior to March 2020?

Not right away. I’d hazard an educated guess that won’t happen until the fall, when most of the population has been vaccinated.

But I’d also guess that by midsummer there will be plenty of shows offered at the Bourbon, the Grove, the Zoo and Duffy’s Tavern.

The unanswerable question is will people turn up for them.

My hunch is that they will — but gradually. That, given the capacity restrictions, is the only way shows can return, with a few dozen in attendance at first, then maybe a hundred or two at the bigger venues, and, by summer’s end, full houses.

Here’s another prediction: We’ll be wearing masks at every level of concert throughout most of the year.

That’s going to be the case for the shows this month and almost certainly through April and May. And masks will be required at Pinewood Bowl and other outdoor venues as well.