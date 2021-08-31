 Skip to main content
Bourbon Theatre show canceled due to positive COVID-19 test
Bourbon Theatre show canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

Tonight’s Bourbon Theatre show with Neko Case and A.C. Newman has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the touring party.

The show, set for 8 p.m., was canceled just before 6 p.m. by Case’s management.

“Despite all band and crew members being fully vaccinated and taking every safety precaution -- we regret to announce that due to a positive test in our touring party, we are canceling the remainder of the Neko Case tour dates,” management wrote.

“We hope everyone remains safe and we appreciate your understanding.”

Refunds for tickets purchased for tonight’s Bourbon show are automatically processing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

