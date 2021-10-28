Boston Pops conductor and Lincoln's Symphony ready for Thursday Lied concert

But permission had to be granted for Lincoln’s Symphony to perform the music composed by Williams, Lockhart’s predecessor as Boston Pops conductor.

“On this tight turnaround, the best way to do this was to go straight to John, and get his blessing for doing this music with another orchestra, which I got very readily,” Lockhart said. “He was very sad about losing the tour and very happy that there was some way that people would hear his music.”

The Williams scores were sent to Lincoln from the Boston Pops library and the symphony began working on the music that it would rehearse with Lockhart on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday's live performance.

“This music is extraordinarily difficult,” Lockhart said. “I can't imagine a much more difficult, pure orchestral program. One of the things that characterizes his music and really makes it extraordinary and not just serviceable film music, is that he really writes like a great composer would write for orchestra. He is a great composer, and uses the orchestra and the technical capabilities of the orchestra to the absolute fullest.”

A few measures into the “Star Wars” main title, Lockhart stopped the orchestra, instructing the players on creating greater dynamics in a transition between a very loud section and softer, violin-carried passage.