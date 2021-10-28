Boston Pops conductor and Lincoln's Symphony ready for Thursday Lied concert

Keith Lockhart stepped onto the platform at the center of the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage Wednesday evening, put his scores on a music stand and started talking to Lincoln’s Symphony.
“What a lovely day in Lincoln,” the Boston Pops conductor said. “Let’s start this rehearsal with the “Star Wars” main title. It will be the last piece in the show tomorrow. After that, we’ll go back to the top of the show.”
With a downbeat from Lockhart’s arms, cymbals crashed and the horns began playing the familiar “Star Wars” theme, getting ready for a concert that was put together in about two weeks to replace a scheduled performance of the Boston Pops — part of a Midwest tour that was canceled.
“Everybody, me perhaps most of all, was crushed when the organization pulled the plug on touring, citing our own protocols,” Lockhart said before the rehearsal. “There were some various things floated by different venues, not just this one about whether I would be available to come and do something. This just happened to work out.
“They (Lied officials) made the proposal that I come and do a similar program with the local orchestra and I said, 'Well, I'm certainly not doing anything that week.’”
The program the Boston Pops was to perform was “Movie Music of John Williams,” Oscar-winning iconic scores from films such as “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List” and “Lincoln.”
But permission had to be granted for Lincoln’s Symphony to perform the music composed by Williams, Lockhart’s predecessor as Boston Pops conductor.
“On this tight turnaround, the best way to do this was to go straight to John, and get his blessing for doing this music with another orchestra, which I got very readily,” Lockhart said. “He was very sad about losing the tour and very happy that there was some way that people would hear his music.”
The Williams scores were sent to Lincoln from the Boston Pops library and the symphony began working on the music that it would rehearse with Lockhart on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday's live performance.
“This music is extraordinarily difficult,” Lockhart said. “I can't imagine a much more difficult, pure orchestral program. One of the things that characterizes his music and really makes it extraordinary and not just serviceable film music, is that he really writes like a great composer would write for orchestra. He is a great composer, and uses the orchestra and the technical capabilities of the orchestra to the absolute fullest.”
A few measures into the “Star Wars” main title, Lockhart stopped the orchestra, instructing the players on creating greater dynamics in a transition between a very loud section and softer, violin-carried passage.
Then, minutes later, Lockhart was singing parts to be imitated by the cellos and, then, after a rushed entrance by the violins, simply said, “Don’t be in a hurry."
“It is certainly a big thing for Lincoln’s Symphony orchestra to take on," Lockhart said. “And they're doing really well. I'm very fortunate that I get to do these concerts with some of the world's best orchestras. I have to say I was so pleased and honestly pleasantly surprised at how quickly some of the material got assimilated. That made my sleep last night much better.”
After 20 minutes, the “Star Wars” theme ended and it was onto the main title and overture from “Heidi” as Lockhart and the orchestra ran through the program they would be performing for real 24 hours later.