Bonnie Raitt to return to Lincoln in August

Bonnie Raitt will return to Lincoln on Aug. 2.

No venues were listed on Raitt’s website where the tour was revealed Monday. Nor could a Raitt concert be locally confirmed.

But given the date and the size of Raitt’s audience, the concert is likely to take place at Pinewood Bowl.

In 2016, Raitt used the same announcement pattern, first setting a Lincoln show, then announcing the venue for the September 2017 show, Pinewood Bowl, a month later.

That show was Raitt’s first Lincoln appearance since a Pershing Auditorium concert in May 1980. Since the Pinewood show, she has come back to Lincoln to open for James Taylor at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2019.

“I’m in the studio working on a new album and thrilled to let you know that we’re heading back out on tour in 2022 starting in April and continuing through the fall,” Raitt wrote on her website.

“I am so honored and excited to be pairing up with two of my favorite artists, Lucinda Williams and Mavis Staples, each opening different parts of the tour as my very special guests, a summit of Mighty Tight Women indeed!”