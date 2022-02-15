 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Bonnie Raitt confirms August concert in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt in Concert, 2.20

Bonnie Raitt performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in February 2019. She will return to Lincoln for an Aug. 2 concert.

 JOURNAL STAR file photo

Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music Awards are returning to Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by Ciara, will take place March 2 at the YouTube Theater at L.A.’s Hollywood Park and for the first time ever, tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards will be available to the public. Tickets will go on sale in February.

It’s official — Bonnie Raitt will return to Pinewood Bowl Aug. 2.

In November, Raitt announced a Lincoln show on her 2022 tour but didn’t specify a venue. However, given the date and size of her audience, the concert was assumed to be taking place at the Pioneers Park amphitheater, where she performed in 2017.

That show was Raitt’s first Lincoln appearance since a Pershing Auditorium concert in May 1980. Two years later, Raitt returned to open for James Taylor at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

As was announced last year, Mavis Staples will open the Aug. 2 show. The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gospel and soul singer last played Lincoln in 2019, headlining ZooFest. She previously appeared at Pinewood Bowl, opening for Bob Dylan.

Tickets for the Raitt concert start at $52 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com

Raitt’s show is the fourth Pinewood Bowl concert to be announced for this season. The bowl is expected to host 10 to 15 concerts from May through September. The other announced shows are: Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Bon Iver, June 18 and Goo Goo Dolls, July 30.

People are also reading…

Jazz singer Diana Krall to make Lied Center debut in October
Jason Aldean, Kevin Hart announce Omaha shows
On The Beat: Super Bowl halftime a Gen X tribute to Dr. Dre
The Lumineers to play in Omaha this summer

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kodak Black injured in shooting at Justin Bieber's Los Angeles after-party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News