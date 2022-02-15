Bonnie Raitt confirms August concert in Lincoln

It’s official — Bonnie Raitt will return to Pinewood Bowl Aug. 2.

In November, Raitt announced a Lincoln show on her 2022 tour but didn’t specify a venue. However, given the date and size of her audience, the concert was assumed to be taking place at the Pioneers Park amphitheater, where she performed in 2017.

That show was Raitt’s first Lincoln appearance since a Pershing Auditorium concert in May 1980. Two years later, Raitt returned to open for James Taylor at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

As was announced last year, Mavis Staples will open the Aug. 2 show. The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gospel and soul singer last played Lincoln in 2019, headlining ZooFest. She previously appeared at Pinewood Bowl, opening for Bob Dylan.

Tickets for the Raitt concert start at $52 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com

Raitt’s show is the fourth Pinewood Bowl concert to be announced for this season. The bowl is expected to host 10 to 15 concerts from May through September. The other announced shows are: Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Bon Iver, June 18 and Goo Goo Dolls, July 30.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.