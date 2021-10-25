Bon Iver to play Pinewood Bowl next year

Bon Iver will play Pinewood Bowl on June 18.
The show by the indie folk band led by Justin Vernon is the first new announced concert for the Pinewood Bowl amphitheater in 2022. Goo Goo Dolls, who were to be at Pinewood this August, rescheduled their show for July 30, 2022.
Ten or more shows are likely to take place at Pinewood this summer, said ASM Lincoln general manager Tom Lorenz.
“It’s great to get out ahead of the New Year with this announcement and start looking forward to a really good season at Pinewood,” Lorenz said. “We’ve had holds for Bon Iver a couple different years. This is the first time we’ve been able to make it work.”
The Lincoln stop will be midway through the second leg of Bon Iver’s tour, which will run from March 30 to April 15 in the South and resume June 3 at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium.
Bon Iver -- Vernon along with bandmates Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick -- performed a pair of concerts last weekend in Los Angeles to mark the 10th anniversary of “Bon Iver.”
That Grammy-winning album, which will be reissued on March 25, is expected to be played in its entirety on the tour with songs from throughout Vernon’s career making up the remainder of the set.
Vernon became Bon Iver in 2007 after having isolated himself in a Wisconsin cabin and recording the entirety of an album that he self-released. One of the 500 copies of the recording made its way to the Old Kentucky Blog, then received a rave review from Pitchfork, and Bon Iver became an indie sensation.
The self-titled second album won the Best Alternative Album Grammy in 2012, and Bon Iver took the Best New Artist prize. After a touring hiatus, Bon Iver returned to the road in 2018, the year before releasing “I, I,” which received album of the year and record of the year Grammy nominations.
Bonny Light Horseman will open the Pinewood Bowl show.
Tickets for the show start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott