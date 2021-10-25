Bon Iver to play Pinewood Bowl next year

Bon Iver will play Pinewood Bowl on June 18.

The show by the indie folk band led by Justin Vernon is the first new announced concert for the Pinewood Bowl amphitheater in 2022. Goo Goo Dolls, who were to be at Pinewood this August, rescheduled their show for July 30, 2022.

Ten or more shows are likely to take place at Pinewood this summer, said ASM Lincoln general manager Tom Lorenz.

“It’s great to get out ahead of the New Year with this announcement and start looking forward to a really good season at Pinewood,” Lorenz said. “We’ve had holds for Bon Iver a couple different years. This is the first time we’ve been able to make it work.”

The Lincoln stop will be midway through the second leg of Bon Iver’s tour, which will run from March 30 to April 15 in the South and resume June 3 at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium.

Bon Iver -- Vernon along with bandmates Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick -- performed a pair of concerts last weekend in Los Angeles to mark the 10th anniversary of “Bon Iver.”