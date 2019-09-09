Bob Dylan and his band are coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena Oct. 19.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $58-$73, plus fees. Students save $25 on tickets, but they must be purchased at the arena box office with a valid student ID while supplies last. Tickets also are available at www.bobdylan.com and www.ticketmaster.com.
Dylan was last in Lincoln for a 2016 Pinewood Bowl concert.
