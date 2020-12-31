Bob Dylan, Low Cut Connie albums highlight 2020, the year that wasn't

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On March 11, DaBaby had, in his words, made Nebraska “look like New York City” as the rapper fully connected with the 6,600 people in the sold-out lower bowl of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Little did I know, sitting in a suite high above the floor, that the show by the rapper, who became one of the year’s breakout stars with his hit “Rockstar,” would be the last arena concert I'd see in 2020.

By the next week, 2020 had become the year that wasn’t — with concerts and shows postponed or canceled, movie theaters shut down and art galleries closed.

While theaters in Lincoln have reopened, major films haven’t returned. Art galleries reopened as well. But live, in-person entertainment hasn’t come back, with a few exceptions.

Online streaming shows, first from living rooms, then more produced efforts shot in empty venues, tried to fill that void. But watching a performance through a screen with at-home speakers isn’t close to being there. And, for me, with some exceptions, they quickly lost their luster.