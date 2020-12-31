Bob Dylan, Low Cut Connie albums highlight 2020, the year that wasn't

On March 11, DaBaby had, in his words, made Nebraska “look like New York City” as the rapper fully connected with the 6,600 people in the sold-out lower bowl of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Little did I know, sitting in a suite high above the floor, that the show by the rapper, who became one of the year’s breakout stars with his hit “Rockstar,” would be the last arena concert I'd see in 2020.
By the next week, 2020 had become the year that wasn’t — with concerts and shows postponed or canceled, movie theaters shut down and art galleries closed.
While theaters in Lincoln have reopened, major films haven’t returned. Art galleries reopened as well. But live, in-person entertainment hasn’t come back, with a few exceptions.
Online streaming shows, first from living rooms, then more produced efforts shot in empty venues, tried to fill that void. But watching a performance through a screen with at-home speakers isn’t close to being there. And, for me, with some exceptions, they quickly lost their luster.
Among those that did hold my interest was pal Adam Weiner’s ongoing weekly “Tough Cookies” series. Tagged as the "person of the pandemic" by New Yorker magazine, Weiner, whose band is Low Cut Connie, gets on the piano in the spare bedroom of his Philadelphia home, delivering cathartic shows for both performer and viewer and interviews guests from The Stooges' James Williamson to Lilly Hiatt and the great Darlene Love.
Low Cut Connie also made the roots rock album of 2020 with “Private Lives,” a masterwork of rock ‘n’ soul storytelling.
Thankfully, the record side of the music business delivered in 2020. After some delays in releasing albums — artists, management and labels couldn’t figure out whether or not to wait out the pandemic — the albums came, some finished before the virus hit, others written and recorded during the shutdown.
And there were some great ones. Here are the 25 that most impressed me in 2020, ranked, as always by the time I spent listening to them:
Bob Dylan, “Rough & Rowdy Ways”
Low Cut Connie, “Private Lives”
Drive-By Truckers, “The Unraveling” and “The New OK”
X, “Alphabetland”
Fiona Apple, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”
Taylor Swift, “Folklore” and “Evermore”
Margo Price, “That’s How Rumors Get Started” and “Imperfect at the Ryman”
Dua Lipa, “Futura Nostalgia”
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
Lady Gaga, “Chromatica”
Run The Jewels, “RTJ4”
Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher”
The Weeknd, “After Hours”
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, “Reunions”
Steve Earle, “Ghosts of West Virginia”
Charli XCX, “How I’m Feeling Now”
Ashley McBride, “Never Will”
Pokey LaFarge, “Rock Bottom Rhapsody”
Laura Marling, “Song for ur Daughter”
Elizabeth Cook, “Aftermath”
The Chicks, “Gaslighter”
Nine Inch Nails, "Ghosts V & VI"
