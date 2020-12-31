 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob Dylan, Low Cut Connie albums highlight 2020, the year that wasn't
View Comments
editor's pick

Bob Dylan, Low Cut Connie albums highlight 2020, the year that wasn't

{{featured_button_text}}

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

On March 11, DaBaby had, in his words, made Nebraska “look like New York City” as the rapper fully connected with the 6,600 people in the sold-out lower bowl of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Little did I know, sitting in a suite high above the floor, that the show by the rapper, who became one of the year’s breakout stars with his hit “Rockstar,” would be the last arena concert I'd see in 2020.

By the next week, 2020 had become the year that wasn’t — with concerts and shows postponed or canceled, movie theaters shut down and art galleries closed.

While theaters in Lincoln have reopened, major films haven’t returned. Art galleries reopened as well. But live, in-person entertainment hasn’t come back, with a few exceptions.

Online streaming shows, first from living rooms, then more produced efforts shot in empty venues, tried to fill that void. But watching a performance through a screen with at-home speakers isn’t close to being there. And, for me, with some exceptions, they quickly lost their luster.

Among those that did hold my interest was pal Adam Weiner’s ongoing weekly “Tough Cookies” series. Tagged as the "person of the pandemic" by New Yorker magazine, Weiner, whose band is Low Cut Connie, gets on the piano in the spare bedroom of his Philadelphia home, delivering cathartic shows for both performer and viewer and interviews guests from The Stooges' James Williamson to Lilly Hiatt and the great Darlene Love.

Low Cut Connie also made the roots rock album of 2020 with “Private Lives,” a masterwork of rock ‘n’ soul storytelling.

Thankfully, the record side of the music business delivered in 2020. After some delays in releasing albums — artists, management and labels couldn’t figure out whether or not to wait out the pandemic — the albums came, some finished before the virus hit, others written and recorded during the shutdown.

'Mank,' 'Da 5 Bloods' and 'Babyteeth' most memorable movies of 2020

And there were some great ones. Here are the 25 that most impressed me in 2020, ranked, as always by the time I spent listening to them:

Bob Dylan, “Rough & Rowdy Ways”

Low Cut Connie, “Private Lives”

Drive-By Truckers, “The Unraveling” and “The New OK”

X, “Alphabetland”

Fiona Apple, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”

Taylor Swift, “Folklore” and “Evermore”

Margo Price, “That’s How Rumors Get Started” and “Imperfect at the Ryman”

Dua Lipa, “Futura Nostalgia”

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Lady Gaga, “Chromatica”

Run The Jewels, “RTJ4”

Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, “Reunions”

Steve Earle, “Ghosts of West Virginia”

Charli XCX, “How I’m Feeling Now”

Ashley McBride, “Never Will”

Pokey LaFarge, “Rock Bottom Rhapsody”

Laura Marling, “Song for ur Daughter”

Elizabeth Cook, “Aftermath”

The Chicks, “Gaslighter”

Nine Inch Nails, "Ghosts V & VI"

L. Kent Wolgamott: Time slipping away to save music venues
Lincoln musician turns song into brightly illustrated children's book
Lincoln musicians band together to say good riddance to 2020 in song

FIVE VIEWS OF 2020 FROM THE JOURNAL STAR'S ENTERTAINMENT DESK

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Wonder Woman 1984' & 'Soul'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News