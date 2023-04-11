Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters will play Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 14.

No strangers to playing together, the two bands each first appeared at the 1993 H.O.R.D.E. Tour, and both played the 1994, 1997 and 2015 incarnation of the traveling jam band festival

Blues Traveler, formed in New York City in 1987, broke through in the early ‘90s in large part thanks to multiple appearances on “Late Night with David Letterman.” The host’s favorite band, Blues Traveler appeared on the show more times than any other musical artist.

Fronted by harmonica player/guitarist/singer John Popper, Blues Traveler will soon release “Live and Acoustic Fall of 1997,” a limited edition double EP. The band has 14 studio albums, including 1994’s six-times platinum “four,” which contained their chart-topping single “Hook” and the Grammy-winning “Run-Around” and 2021’s Grammy nominated “Traveler’s Blues,”

That album, which featured guest artists with the band on each track, set the stage for the Blues Traveler set this summer, which will include jam-infused renditions of blues songs record by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Freddie King, Big Mama Thornton and Little Willie John.

Colorado’s Big Head Todd & The Monsters, which has a dozen studio albums, broke through with 1993’s “Sister Sweetly.” Powered by “Broken Hearted Savior,” “It’s Alright” and “Bittersweet,” that platinum album set up the band for an opening slot for Robert Plant and three decades of touring.

In that time, Big Head Todd and the Monsters have played more than 3,500 shows. The band has frequently performed in Omaha but has not played Lincoln since a 2005 Rococo Theatre show.

Tickets for “Blue Monsters Tour 2023” start at start at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also will be available Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office

The Blues Traveler/Big Head Todd show is the 10th concert announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. One or two more shows are expected as part of the bowl’s summer concert series.

Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts