Blues-rock guitarist Mike Zito bringing nationally touring live music back to Lincoln

Mike Zito will be the first national touring artist to play Lincoln since March when he brings his “Social Distancing Tour 2020” to the Zoo Bar on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Texas-based blues-rock guitarist is one of the first performers to tour after coronavirus pandemic restrictions were loosened on bars across the country.
“I think we’re crazy, but we’re going to try,” Zito said of the tour. “The honest truth is we’ve been holed up for a long time. Who knows what could happen in the next week."
Zito consulted with Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters about when things might begin to open up.
"We thought that when it’s safe, we’d give it a shot," Waters said. "We figured that would be in July.”
That estimate turned out to be accurate — at least, that’s been the case in Lincoln, where coronavirus cases have declined or remained level for weeks.
That hasn't been the case in Zito's home state, which has been hit hard in recent weeks by the pandemic.
“For us, getting out of Texas to some of the better parts of the country is good," he said. "It’s not a lot of dates. We’re going to play them, go back to Texas and wait for the other shoe to drop. It’s either that or sitting in my backyard for the fourth month in a row.”
Zito and his band will be following all CDC and directed health measure guidelines for individuals and expects the clubs he’s playing to do the same — hence the name “Social Distancing Tour.”
“I’ll be wearing a mask, washing my hands, staying 6 feet away,” he said. “I won’t be going out into the crowd playing or anything like that. I’ll do whatever they say to do to keep things safe. And the clubs will, too.
Seating will be limited and spaced out. The social distancing requirements and capacity limits mean that Zito had to change normal procedures to lend a hand to some struggling clubs.
“My favorite clubs were hurting,” Zito said. “I stayed in contact with a lot of them. Pete was one. I told them, 'I’ll do two shows a night, two nights in a row.’ It’s important that the Zoo Bar gets to open the doors and get going again.”
Zito will play 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. shows each day. Those shows will be different than when Zito and his band played the Zoo in February on the “Rock ‘n’ Roll World Tour” that paid tribute to Chuck Berry.
Gone is the seven-piece band that included a horns section in February. Instead, a trio will take the stage.
The show will feature some of Zito's greatest hits, so to speak.
"We can do 17 songs in 90 minutes and play the songs everybody wants to hear," he said. "We’ll take a break and then do it again.”
The trio will have had a half-dozen shows to get the set down before they hit Lincoln. The tour began July 2 in Tulsa, then played over the weekend in the Kansas City area for outdoor shows before going to Nashville; Evansville, Indiana; and St. Louis.
Zito is set to play Omaha’s Stocks and Bonds on Thursday and Springfield’s Soaring Wings Vineyard on July 17. The tour is slated to go to Florida in the last week of July.
By then, Zito hopes his three weeks on the road can demonstrate that live music can come back before there’s a COVID-19 vaccine and can return safely.
“If we can follow what they’re telling us to do and nobody gets sick and we do it right, I think it’s important,” Zito said. “The point of all this, wearing a mask, washing your hands, all of that is getting back to what we had.
“If we do it right and it’s successful for us, it’s a step back to what we were, what the clubs were. … I’m just hopeful it’s a safe tour, a successful tour and we can show people it can be done.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!