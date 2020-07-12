Blues-rock guitarist Mike Zito bringing nationally touring live music back to Lincoln

Zito and his band will be following all CDC and directed health measure guidelines for individuals and expects the clubs he’s playing to do the same — hence the name “Social Distancing Tour.”

“I’ll be wearing a mask, washing my hands, staying 6 feet away,” he said. “I won’t be going out into the crowd playing or anything like that. I’ll do whatever they say to do to keep things safe. And the clubs will, too.

Seating will be limited and spaced out. The social distancing requirements and capacity limits mean that Zito had to change normal procedures to lend a hand to some struggling clubs.

“My favorite clubs were hurting,” Zito said. “I stayed in contact with a lot of them. Pete was one. I told them, 'I’ll do two shows a night, two nights in a row.’ It’s important that the Zoo Bar gets to open the doors and get going again.”

Zito will play 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. shows each day. Those shows will be different than when Zito and his band played the Zoo in February on the “Rock ‘n’ Roll World Tour” that paid tribute to Chuck Berry.

Gone is the seven-piece band that included a horns section in February. Instead, a trio will take the stage.

The show will feature some of Zito's greatest hits, so to speak.