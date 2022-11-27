Blues at the Zoo Bar Wednesday and Thursday

John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. The winner of the 2021 Blues Music Award for Best Traditional Blues Male Artist and of the Living Blues Award for his album “The Gypsy Woman Told Me,” Chicago guitarist returns to the Zoo Bar Wednesday. Primer, who played lead guitar for Muddy Waters and Willie Dixon was a Lincoln fixture during his years with Magic Slim and the Teardrops, playing the Zoo dozens of times. He’s now leading the perfectly named Real Deal Blues Band.
Katy Guillen & the Drive, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. The Kansas City duo of Katy Guillen on guitar and vocals and drummer Stephanie Williams have been Zoo Bar regulars for years, first in their previous blues-rooted band, Katy Guillen and the Girls, and of late as Katy Guillen & The Drive, where they explore the stripped-down guttural roots music of Junior Kimbrough, R.L. Burnside, Big Mama Thornton and Mississippi Fred McDowell through covers and their own compositions.
Elton John rocketed toward retirement at Dodger Stadium. He played the last of a three-night stand in Los Angeles at a concert Sunday night, and emerged for his encores in a bedazzled, Dodger-themed bathrobe. It was a callback to the sequined Dodgers uniform he wore at his historic concerts at the stadium in 1975. The two-hour show ended with a rousing rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that left some in the crowd of more than 50,000 in tears. John brought his husband and two young sons to the stage before the final song and told the audience, saying spending time with them is “why I'm retiring.”