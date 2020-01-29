Blue Man Group communicates 'Speechless' at Lied Center

Blue Man Group’s “Speechless,” which began a five-day, six-performance run at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday is all about communication: between performers and the audience, without words, through music and through humor.

It’s delivered by three blue-faced, olive-drab lab coat-clad performers, who are funny, silent film-style actors, skilled at dealing with the crowd and superb percussionists, who, over the course of the 90-minute show, play a range of created instruments, including a giant vertical metal xylophone, electronic touch pads, racks of drums and, longtime favorites, sliding plastic tubes and drums that explode with liquid and color.

They appear in a new production from director Jenny Koons that isn’t really narrative — it seems like a search by the blue guys through our increasingly technological world.

That search repeatedly sends the blue men into the audience and turns a few audience members into performers, breaking down the wall between stage and seats with plenty of humor. Where else, for example, are you going to find 2,200 people yelling “Meow?”

"Speechless" is a showcase for the musicality of the invented instruments and the players who create near melodic passages on long, sliding poles and deliver ensemble percussion pieces top any drum solo.

Finally, if you’re going to see “Speechless,” don’t be late or you might be part of the show and, if you’re sitting in the first three rows, you're likely to get wet. That’s all part of the Blue Man Group fun.

