Blake Shelton to open tour in Lincoln in February

Blake Shelton will open his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” in Lincoln Feb. 16.

The country star and “The Voice” coach will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena, which sold out when Shelton performed there in 2016. He’ll be joined on the tour by ACM Female Artist and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce, who played the Single Barrel in 2019, and newcomer Jackson Dean.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said in the tour announcement. “I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk.”

Shelton will join the Zac Brown Band and Eric Church as artists who have opened tours in Lincoln.

“They will be in at least two or three days before working with production and doing some run throughs,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “The crews love the building. It’s an easy building to work with. It has plenty of room to unload the trucks and put the show together. And there are hotels and restaurants close by for them while they’re here.”

Shelton, who has ranked among Pollstar’s Top 200 North American Tours nearly every year for the past decade, is expected to match his 2016 Lincoln sellout.

He’ll debut his new single “No Body,” Thursday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the same network that carries “The Voice,” where Shelton is an eight-time champion coach. The song comes on the heels of his album “Body Language Deluxe” that featured his 28th country chart topper, “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife Gwen Stefani.

Shelton, who was Grammy nominated for 2019’s “God’s Country,” took the ACM and CMA best single of the year awards for that song, bringing his totals to five ACM awards, 10 CMA awards as well as 11 Country Music Television awards.

Shelton’s show is the first concert announced for the arena in 2023. It could, however, have happened years earlier.

“This was several years in coming,” Lorenz said. “COVID, obviously, pushed some of it later and some of the schedule that Blake is keeping pushed it back. We’re excited that its finally announced and coming.”

Tickets for Shelton’s show start at $59 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 16. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app.

