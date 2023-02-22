Alt-folk indie rockers Big Thief and genre-pushing hardcore band Turnstile will headline Maha Festival 2023.
The two Grammy nominees will top the daily bills at the 15th annual version of the Omaha festival set for July 28-29 at Aksarben Village.
Big Thief will headline Omaha's Maha Festival on july 29
L. Kent Wolgamott
Also on the Maha 2023 bill are: dream-pop band Alvvays; indie pop band Peach Pit; indie rockers from New Zealand, The Beths; post-punk synth artist EKKSTACY; hip-hop/funk artist Terry Presume; Saddle Creek Records alt-pop artist Black Belt Eagle Scout; and soulful disco pop group Say She She.
Nebraska-based acts include: Icky Blossoms, BIB, M34N STR33T, Garst, Ebba Rose and Lincoln rapper HAKIM.
Twelve DJs will perform at the NFM Silent Disco — one of the most popular festival features — throughout the weekend.
The daily lineups for the festival held at 67th and Center streets are: Turnstile, Alvvays, EKKSTACY, Icky Blossoms, BIB and HAKIM on Friday.
On Saturday, Big Thief, Peach Pit, The Beths, Terry Presume, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Say She She, M34N STREET, Garst and Ebba Rose will perform.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at
MahaFestival.com. VIP tickets are $130 for Friday, $160 for Saturday, and $240 for two-day, and include perks like air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive viewing area, complimentary food from Omaha restaurant Via Farina and more.
General admission tickets are $50 for Friday, $60 for Saturday, and $100 for the two days.
Photos: The history of the Maha Music Festival
Lizzo - 2019
Pop star Lizzo performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 17, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Matt Maeson - 2019
Matt Maeson performs during the Maha Festival on Aug. 17, 2019, in Omaha.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Maeson - 2019
Matt Maeson performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2019
Nicki Paulson of Omaha plays in a ball pit in-between acts during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beach Bunny - 2019
Beach Bunny sings during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Domestic Blend - 2019
Domestic Blend performs during the Maha Festival Aug. 17, 2019, at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oh Sees - 2019
John Dwyer of the Oh Sees performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 17.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Courtney Barnett - 2019
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snail Mail - 2019
Lead singer and guitarist of Snail Mail Lindsey Jordan performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2019
Fans at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. Until 2020, the festival had been held every summer since 2009.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duckwrth - 2019
Duckwrth performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 17.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2019
Fans mosh to the Oh Sees at the Aug. 16-17 Maha Festival at Omaha’s Stinson Park. The garage rock quartet played the side stage. Rapper Lizzo was the Saturday night headliner.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lizzo - 2019
Pop star Lizzo performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 17.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jenny Lewis - 2019
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Weezer - 2018
Rivers Cuomo performs with Weezer on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Weezer - 2018
Rivers Cuomo performs with Weezer on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Weezer - 2018
Rivers Cuomo performs with Weezer on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Dilla Kids - 2018
Xoboi of The Dilla Kids performs on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Dilla Kids - 2018
Marcey Yates of The Dilla Kids performs on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
TV On the Radio - 2018
TV on the Radio plays during day one of Maha Music Festival on Aug. 17, 2018, in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
TV On the Radio - 2018
TV on the Radio plays during day one of Maha Music Festival on Aug. 17, 2018, in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
David Nance - 2018
David Nance plays during day two of Maha Music Festival on Aug. 18, 2018, in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Kills - 2018
Alison Mosshart of The Kills pauses during a performance at Maha Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Omaha.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2018
A view of Maha Festival from atop the Ferris wheel during ZZ Ward’s set in 2018.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2018
Ethan Bondelid, right, and his daughter Ava, 5, fly ride the Ferris wheel at the 2018 Maha Festival.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Run the Jewels - 2017
Run the Jewels performs at Maha Music Festival in 2017.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2017
Lynn Glazeski, from Omaha, sports a Maha logo on her head at the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Torres - 2017
Torres plays a taped-up guitar in an early set at the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Priests - 2017
Katie Alice Greer, right, and guitarist G.L. Jaguar of Priests get the crowd going during their set at the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sleigh Bells - 2017
Vocalist Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells performs at dusk at the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Faint - 2017
Todd Fink of The Faint sings during the band's set at the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Run The Jewels - 2017
Run the Jewels headlined the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Run the Jewels - 2017
Killer Mike, left, and El-P of Run the Jewels headlined the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Diarrhea Planet - 2016
Diarrhea Planet performs a late-afternoon set at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joy Formidable - 2016
The Joy Formidable performs at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vince Staples - 2016
Vince Staples performs as the sun sets at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2016
Fans jump to Vince Staples at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passion Pit - 2016
Passion Pit performs as the headliner at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passion Pit - 2016
Passion Pit performs as the headliner at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2015
Carter Hites and Rachel Hockseld work on a collaborative art project at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2015
Fans go wild while rapper Sean Daley, aka Slug, performs with DJ Anthony Davis, aka Ant, in the group Atmosphere at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Atmosphere - 2015
Rapper Sean Daley, aka Slug, performs with DJ Anthony Davis, aka Ant, in the group Atmosphere at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2015
Chelsea Blaser plays with a lighted Hula-Hoop while the Good Life plays on stage at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purity Ring - 2015
Megan James, of Purity Ring, performs at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purity Ring - 2015
Megan James, of Purity Ring, performs at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Modest Mouse - 2015
Isaac Brock, lead singer for Modest Mouse, performs in the final show of the night at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Modest Mouse - 2015
Modest Mouse performs on the main stage at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Modest Mouse - 2015
Modest Mouse performs on the main stage as the last band of the festival. The Maha Music Festival was held at Stinson Park in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Head and The Heart - 2014
Jonathan Russell sings for The Head and The Heart at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icky Blossoms - 2014
Nik Fackler of Icky Blossoms plays at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icky Blossoms - 2014
Fans push to the front to hear Sarah Bohling of Icky Blossoms at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2014
Thousands gathered for the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aimee Mann - 2014
Aimee Mann of the The Both plays at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2014
Ethan Franz enjoys a ride from his mother, Sarah Whipkey, while also listening to his uncle (Sarah's brother) Matt Whipkey perform at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Domestica - 2014
Domestica plays at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Death Cab for Cutie - 2014
Ben Gibbard plays guitar and sings for Death Cab for Cutie at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2013
A concert-goer sports Maha gear as he watches Millions of Boys perform during the Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thermals - 2013
Kathy Foster's hair flies as her band The Thermals performs during the Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thermals - 2013
Frontman Hutch Harris plays with his band The Thermals during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2013
Fans applaud The Thermals during the Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Criteria - 2013
Fans dance as Criteria performs during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2013
Fans entertain themselves before Matt & Kim take the stage during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt & Kim - 2013
Kim Schifino, at left, and Matt Johnson of Matt & Kim entertain the crowd during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flaming Lips - 2013
Wayne Coyne, the lead singer of the Flaming Lips, performs during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flaming Lips - 2013
Confetti showers down on fans as the Flaming Lips perform during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flaming Lips - 2013
Wayne Coyne, the lead singer of the Flaming Lips, performs during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bob Mould - 2013
Bob Mould performs during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Desaparecidos - 2012
A fan crowd-surfs during the Desaparecidos performance at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2012
Fans sing and dance along as Desaparecidos performs as the headlining act of the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Desaparecidos - 2012
Conor Oberst wore a bandanna over his face at the start of his performance with Desaparecidos at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Garbage - 2012
Shirley Manson of Garbage performs during the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icky Blossoms - 2012
The crowd surges toward the stage during the Icky Blossoms performance at Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icky Blossoms - 2012
Nik Fackler of Icky Blossoms performs in front of a hopping crowd at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Delta Spirit - 2012
Delta Spirit performs at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2012
Cool temperatures helped drive up attendance numbers at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UUVVWWZ - 2012
Teal Gardner, lead singer in UUVVWWZ, sings while Tom Ambroz drums during the band's set at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Universe Contest - 2012
Tim Carr of Lincoln sings during Universe Contest's performance at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2012
Cady Wagner and Brandion Olsen, both of Salix, Iowa, watch as Frontier Ruckus performs at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2012
Mary Clare Sweet holds her daughter, Tallulah Sweet Aeillo, during Eli Mardock's performance at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2012
Maha Music Festival attendees wait in line before the gate opening for the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icky Bossoms - 2012
Derek Pressnall of Icky Blossoms sings during the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Desaparecidos - 2012
Matt Baum plays drums with Desaparecidos at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Desaparecidos - 2012
Conor Oberst of Desaparecidos plays at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Garbage - 2012
Shirley Manson of Garbage sings as rain starts to fall during the band's performance at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Aug. 11, 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Garbage - 2012
Shirley Manson of the band Garbage performs in light rain during the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012. One of Garbage's hits was "Only Happy When It Rains."
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Mynabirds - 2010
Laura Burhenn of the Mynabirds sings to the crowd, which is reflected in her heart-shaped sunglasses, at the Maha Musical Festival in 2010.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Satchel Grande - 2010
The crowd enjoys Satchel Grande at the Maha Musical Festival in 2010 at Lewis & Clark Landing.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Faint - 2010
The lead singer of The Faint, Todd Fink, is silhouetted against the intense light show that's a trademark of the band. Fink and The Faint performed at the Maha Musical Festival in 2010.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Superchunk - 2010
Mac McCaughan of the band Superchunk plays plays guitar as the sun sets at the Maha Musical Festival on Saturday night at the Lewis & Clark Landing.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spoon - 2010
Britt Daniel, of the band Spoon, takes the stage last at the Maha Musical Festival Saturday night at the Lewis & Clark Landing.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spoon - 2010
Rob Pope of the band Spoon, tests his guitar during the band's sound check before its set at the Maha Musical Festival on Saturday night at Lewis & Clark Landing.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2010
Lacey Hites holds onto a drumstick she hopes to get autographed by Jim Eno of the band Spoon at the Maha Musical Festival on Saturday night at Lewis & Clark Landing. Hites got the drumstick from a New Year's Eve concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott
@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
