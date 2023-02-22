Alt-folk indie rockers Big Thief and genre-pushing hardcore band Turnstile will headline Maha Festival 2023.

The two Grammy nominees will top the daily bills at the 15th annual version of the Omaha festival set for July 28-29 at Aksarben Village.

Also on the Maha 2023 bill are: dream-pop band Alvvays; indie pop band Peach Pit; indie rockers from New Zealand, The Beths; post-punk synth artist EKKSTACY; hip-hop/funk artist Terry Presume; Saddle Creek Records alt-pop artist Black Belt Eagle Scout; and soulful disco pop group Say She She.

Nebraska-based acts include: Icky Blossoms, BIB, M34N STR33T, Garst, Ebba Rose and Lincoln rapper HAKIM.

Twelve DJs will perform at the NFM Silent Disco — one of the most popular festival features — throughout the weekend.

The daily lineups for the festival held at 67th and Center streets are: Turnstile, Alvvays, EKKSTACY, Icky Blossoms, BIB and HAKIM on Friday.

On Saturday, Big Thief, Peach Pit, The Beths, Terry Presume, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Say She She, M34N STREET, Garst and Ebba Rose will perform.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at MahaFestival.com. VIP tickets are $130 for Friday, $160 for Saturday, and $240 for two-day, and include perks like air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive viewing area, complimentary food from Omaha restaurant Via Farina and more.

General admission tickets are $50 for Friday, $60 for Saturday, and $100 for the two days.

Photos: The history of the Maha Music Festival Lizzo - 2019 Matt Maeson - 2019 Matt Maeson - 2019 Maha - 2019 Beach Bunny - 2019 Domestic Blend - 2019 Oh Sees - 2019 Courtney Barnett - 2019 Snail Mail - 2019 Maha - 2019 Duckwrth - 2019 Maha - 2019 Lizzo - 2019 Jenny Lewis - 2019 Weezer - 2018 Weezer - 2018 Weezer - 2018 Weezer - 2018 The Dilla Kids - 2018 The Dilla Kids - 2018 TV On the Radio - 2018 TV On the Radio - 2018 David Nance - 2018 The Kills - 2018 Maha - 2018 Maha - 2018 Run the Jewels - 2017 Maha - 2017 Torres - 2017 Priests - 2017 Sleigh Bells - 2017 The Faint - 2017 Run The Jewels - 2017 Run the Jewels - 2017 Diarrhea Planet - 2016 Joy Formidable - 2016 Vince Staples - 2016 Maha - 2016 Passion Pit - 2016 Passion Pit - 2016 Maha - 2015 Maha - 2015 Atmosphere - 2015 Maha - 2015 Purity Ring - 2015 Purity Ring - 2015 Modest Mouse - 2015 Modest Mouse - 2015 Modest Mouse - 2015 The Head and The Heart - 2014 Icky Blossoms - 2014 Icky Blossoms - 2014 Maha - 2014 Aimee Mann - 2014 Maha - 2014 Domestica - 2014 Death Cab for Cutie - 2014 Maha - 2013 Thermals - 2013 Thermals - 2013 Maha - 2013 Criteria - 2013 Maha - 2013 Matt & Kim - 2013 Flaming Lips - 2013 Flaming Lips - 2013 Flaming Lips - 2013 Bob Mould - 2013 Desaparecidos - 2012 Maha - 2012 Desaparecidos - 2012 Garbage - 2012 Icky Blossoms - 2012 Icky Blossoms - 2012 Delta Spirit - 2012 Maha - 2012 UUVVWWZ - 2012 Universe Contest - 2012 Maha - 2012 Maha - 2012 Maha - 2012 Icky Bossoms - 2012 Desaparecidos - 2012 Desaparecidos - 2012 Garbage - 2012 Garbage - 2012 The Mynabirds - 2010 Satchel Grande - 2010 The Faint - 2010 Superchunk - 2010 Spoon - 2010 Spoon - 2010 Maha - 2010