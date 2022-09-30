Benjiefest: Multi-band, two-venue Sunday fundraiser set to help guitarist Benjamin Kushner

In July 2017, Benjamin Kushner got sick -- really, really sick -- his life threatened by stage 4 leukemia. An experimental drug, however, sent the cancer into remission and put the Lincoln guitarist back on stage with his many bands.

In August, Kushner’s cancer returned, pulling him away from touring with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, taking him off the stage with Wondermonds and The Mezcal Brothers and sending him to Omaha for treatment.

With Kushner faced with losing his income and adding expenses sent Mezcal Brothers bassist Charlie Johnson into action.

“He needs some help, so it’s time to rally the troops," he said. "Benjie being a career musician, completely unemployed at this time and facing all kinds of bills, it’s hard to sit around and watch from afar. We had to do something.”

That something is Benjiefest, a two-venue Sunday fundraiser featuring a half-dozen bands, with proceeds going directly to Kushner.

It was organized by Johnson, who, a couple weeks ago, got on the phone and started calling potential performers and venues.

“Everybody I contacted said ‘yes’ immediately,” Johnson said. “All the bands said ‘we’re in,’ and Pete and Amanda Watters at the Zoo and Ryan Detlefsen at Bodega’s instantly offered their places with no charge.”

Those who said "yes" include Jason Davis, a Lincoln native who now lives in Arkansas and had, during the pandemic, retired from the music game after spending decades playing guitar in his own groups and with the roots band, Earl & Them.

Told about the fundraiser by Johnson, Davis not only volunteered to drive up from Arkansas but to bring the original lineup of his Lincoln trio, Baby Jason and the Spankers, together for the first time in 24 years.

A $20 donation – all proceeds from Sunday will go directly to Kushner – is suggested for the fundraiser that will begin when Lloyd McCarter and the Honky Tonk Revival will hit the Zoo Bar stage at 3 p.m.

They’ll be followed by Hanging Cowboys, a Mezcal Brothers Tribute to Benjie and Baby Jason and the Spankers.

Then things will move to Bodega’s Alley where A Painting of Water, which includes Kushner’s daughter Vera, will play a set before Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal close out the night.

“Benjie is such a huge part of the music community and everybody’s rallying around him," Johnson said. “I don’t think you can find anybody that doesn’t like Benjie."

Kusher has been at the heart of Lincoln’s music community since the ‘90s, when he was a member of the The Millions, a major label touring group. Being in multiple bands, he’s one of the most frequent performers in the downtown music venues and is a constant presence at shows, turning up to support his fellow Lincoln musicians.

“He’s a staple, absolutely,” said Thirst Things First’s Mikey Elfers. “I’ve been a part of the music community for 22 years, and I’ve seen a lot of change in venues, styles, but there are a lot of constants, too, and he’s one of them.

“He’s infectiously talented and he’s so enthusiastic and supportive of everyone. I can’t picture our music community without him.”

On Facebook this week, Kushner, who is making progress in his treatment and recovery, put up a typically Benjie post about Benjiefest:

“I wish to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone contributing to these shows this Sunday,” he wrote. “The idea that you all can go out to The Zoo Bar and Bodega’s, have fun, hear great music and honor my battle with Cancer in this way makes me very humble and happy. I wish I could say, “see you there!” but I’m not well enough yet. ... Anyway, I hope you have a great time Sunday.”