Bellevue country-pop singer to play drive-in show in Manley

Kaylyn Sahs is going to have her first drive-in experience Saturday.

But the Bellevue country-pop singer won’t be in a car; she’ll be on stage with her band outside The Lofte Community Theatre in Manley.

“I’ve never been to a drive-in movie before; now I’m playing a drive-in concert,” Sahs said. “I’m going to have to go to a drive-in movie after this, just to see what it’s like. So, no I’ve never done anything like this. It’s going to be fun.”

Sahs had been scheduled to play The Lofte in March. But that show and others, like opening for Jo Dee Messina, were scrapped by the coronavirus pandemic. She’d kept in touch with The Lofte after the show was canceled.

“They told me they were trying to get creative to raise money to keep their doors open,” she said. “They said, ‘We’re thinking of an outdoor concert.' I said, ‘Let’s do it,’ and if we can help The Lofte, that’s great.”

The show, set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, will be in the parking lot of The Lofte, 15841 Manley Road. The cost is $50 per vehicle. Spaces can be reserved by calling 402-234-2553.