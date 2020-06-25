Bellevue country-pop singer to play drive-in show in Manley

Kaylyn Sahs is going to have her first drive-in experience Saturday.
But the Bellevue country-pop singer won’t be in a car; she’ll be on stage with her band outside The Lofte Community Theatre in Manley.
“I’ve never been to a drive-in movie before; now I’m playing a drive-in concert,” Sahs said. “I’m going to have to go to a drive-in movie after this, just to see what it’s like. So, no I’ve never done anything like this. It’s going to be fun.”
Sahs had been scheduled to play The Lofte in March. But that show and others, like opening for Jo Dee Messina, were scrapped by the coronavirus pandemic. She’d kept in touch with The Lofte after the show was canceled.
“They told me they were trying to get creative to raise money to keep their doors open,” she said. “They said, ‘We’re thinking of an outdoor concert.' I said, ‘Let’s do it,’ and if we can help The Lofte, that’s great.”
The show, set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, will be in the parking lot of The Lofte, 15841 Manley Road. The cost is $50 per vehicle. Spaces can be reserved by calling 402-234-2553.
“They won’t have to stay in their cars,” Sahs said. “They can bring lawn chairs and sit outside. It’s a dirt-road-style parking lot, so blankets probably wouldn’t be comfortable.”
Those who make it to the show will hear a mix of covers and Sahs originals, songs that she’s written since graduating from high school in 2016.
A singer “for my whole life,” a piano player since she was 8, Sahs decided to pursue music as a living after attending a “performance boot camp” in Nashville in September 2015.
“That’s when I made the career decision, 'Hey, I’m going to do this,'” she said. “I started playing guitar and writing songs. Taking that step to really pursue it was a big thing for me.”
Sahs, who grew up watching “American Idol” and is inspired by some of the winners, like Carrie Underwood, has recorded an EP, 2018’s “Joy Ride." Last year she released the Nashville-recorded single “Country Side.”
She’s played shows around Nebraska and, two years ago, won the best overall vocalist and the “mega star” awards at a Nebraska State Fair talent competition. She’s planning to return to regular performing as more venues reopen.
And Sahs is planning to return to the studio in the next few months.
“I have all these new original songs that haven’t been recorded yet,” she said. “I’m itching to go record them, do a CD and put it out online.”
But first, she and her band will be playing outside in Manley on Saturday.
“Hopefully, it won’t be too hot,” Sahs said. “It’s a good time. The sun should be going down and it will cool off. But if it’s hot, I’ve been there before. You just get sweaty and sing.”
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
