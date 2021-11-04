BeauSoleil 'Cajunizes' the Lied Center on Thursday

BeauSoleil “Cajunized” the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, transporting the Lincoln crowd to southwest Louisiana through the fiddle and accordion music that’s been played there for more than a century.

Led by fiddler Michael Doucet, the six-man band rambled through the up-tempo dance numbers most associated with Cajun music and threw in some accordion-rooted waltzes that, in the best circumstances, would have had the crowd up and moving.

That, however, wasn’t likely in the staid Lied. But it would be fun if BeauSoleil would return for an outdoor street dance/show, like the one it played for the Lied’s 10th anniversary.

That said, Thursday’s concert was highly enjoyable and, to perhaps overstate the case, educational, as BeauSoleil visited other strains of Louisiana music via a song originally done by Creole fiddler Canray Fontenot and “Zydeco Gris Gris,” a zydeco/Cajun number that Doucet wrote that’s featured in the movie “The Big Easy.”

There was a classic murder ballad as well, with the story of the accidental stabbing of a young wife by her jealous husband explained by Doucet before the song began.