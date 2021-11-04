BeauSoleil 'Cajunizes' the Lied Center on Thursday

BeauSoleil “Cajunized” the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, transporting the Lincoln crowd to southwest Louisiana through the fiddle and accordion music that’s been played there for more than a century.
Led by fiddler Michael Doucet, the six-man band rambled through the up-tempo dance numbers most associated with Cajun music and threw in some accordion-rooted waltzes that, in the best circumstances, would have had the crowd up and moving.
That, however, wasn’t likely in the staid Lied. But it would be fun if BeauSoleil would return for an outdoor street dance/show, like the one it played for the Lied’s 10th anniversary.
That said, Thursday’s concert was highly enjoyable and, to perhaps overstate the case, educational, as BeauSoleil visited other strains of Louisiana music via a song originally done by Creole fiddler Canray Fontenot and “Zydeco Gris Gris,” a zydeco/Cajun number that Doucet wrote that’s featured in the movie “The Big Easy.”
There was a classic murder ballad as well, with the story of the accidental stabbing of a young wife by her jealous husband explained by Doucet before the song began.
The easy-going Doucet brought the Cajun world via his stage patter as well, talking about how a four-day freeze wiped out his fruit trees last year, but his bamboo came back better than ever. He introduced a song that collects four fiddle reels that’s named after a small Louisiana town full of churches and bars, where the DJ of a live radio show from one of the drinking establishments puts his whiskey bottle in the toilet to keep it cool.
Widely recognized as the best Cajun band going, the BeauSoleil musicians are top-flight, with David Doucet impressing on acoustic guitar, particularly on “Take It To Me,” a 1976 song that Michael Doucet wrote aimed at making the guitar sound like an accordion — which it did.
“Take It To Me” was the earliest BeauSoleil original in the 105-minute show. “COVID-19 (Don’t Want No)," written last year, was the newest — but not quite up to date. “It was written before the vaccine. I need to add some verses,” Doucet quipped.
As if to prove there’s no music that can’t be Cajunized, the sextet transformed Muddy Waters’ “Rollin & Tumblin” into a hard-driving fiddle tune sung in French, took an instrumental written by a jazz trombonist inspired by his time in Mali and turned it Afro-Acadian and started the encore with a song that Doucet stole from the Seychelle Islands.
Appropriately enough, BeauSoleil sent the appreciative crowd out with an up-tempo dance number.
I’m guessing, and hope that, in Mary Chapin Carpenter’s words “the band from a-Lou’sian" will return much sooner than the 17 years since its last Lied show.
