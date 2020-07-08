Beach Boys to play Pinewood Bowl in August in Lincoln's first big concert in months

Masks will be required for patrons.

“One of the clearest messages we got from the Health Department is that one of the best things we can do is require masks,” Lorenz said. “All our staff will be in masks and we are requiring patrons to wear them as well.”

The concert will also be 100% seated with no standing at the edge of the stage permitted. That will eliminate the possibility of people being crush against the stage by mask-free concert goers as occurred last month at a pair of country shows in Tennessee.

Those who have purchased tickets for the show will be seated in approximately the same area as they originally chose from the venue map, Lorenz said. Those who have to be moved because of the new layout will have their seating upgraded.

America, which was slated to open, chose not to be on the bill. Because of that, limited refunds for purchased tickets will be available. Ticket refund requests can be made by emailing boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com. Refund requests must be submitted before July 20.

Advance Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Tickets also will be available at the Pinewood Bowl box office three hours before the 7:30 p.m. show.