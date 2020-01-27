Beach Boys coming to Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl this summer

The Beach Boys and America will play Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 2.

Singer Mike Love is the only original member remaining in the touring version of the Beach Boys that will return to Lincoln where it performed in 2016. That show, which included the Temptations, was slated for Pinewood Bowl but moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena due to severe weather.

Not on the roster are co-founder Al Jardine, guitarist David Marks, who played on the first four Beach Boys albums and, most notably, Brian Wilson, the group’s producer, arranger, principal songwriter and bassist. Wilson tours with his own band.

Longtime member Bruce Johnston joins Love in this incarnation of the Beach Boys along with musical director Scott Totten and a six-piece band.

The Beach Boys, who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, were formed in 1961 by Wilson and his brothers Carl and Dennis, their cousin Love and Jardine, who played fullback alongside backup quarterback Brian Wilson at Hawthorne (Calif.) High School.

Hitting the charts with “Surfin” in 1961 and “Surfin’ Safari” the next year, the Beach Boys blew up in 1963 and charted 13 Top 10 hits over the next three years and in 1966 released what is considered one of the best albums ever, “Pet Sounds.”