Beach Boys coming to Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl this summer

The Beach Boys and America will play Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 2.
Singer Mike Love is the only original member remaining in the touring version of the Beach Boys that will return to Lincoln where it performed in 2016. That show, which included the Temptations, was slated for Pinewood Bowl but moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena due to severe weather.
Not on the roster are co-founder Al Jardine, guitarist David Marks, who played on the first four Beach Boys albums and, most notably, Brian Wilson, the group’s producer, arranger, principal songwriter and bassist. Wilson tours with his own band.
Longtime member Bruce Johnston joins Love in this incarnation of the Beach Boys along with musical director Scott Totten and a six-piece band.
The Beach Boys, who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, were formed in 1961 by Wilson and his brothers Carl and Dennis, their cousin Love and Jardine, who played fullback alongside backup quarterback Brian Wilson at Hawthorne (Calif.) High School.
Hitting the charts with “Surfin” in 1961 and “Surfin’ Safari” the next year, the Beach Boys blew up in 1963 and charted 13 Top 10 hits over the next three years and in 1966 released what is considered one of the best albums ever, “Pet Sounds.”
The group continued on after Brian Wilson’s mental breakdowns, the deaths of Dennis and Carl Wilson and internal strife over its musical director. But it rarely repeated its chart success, registering just two Top 10 hits after 1966, 1976’s “Rock and Roll Music” and 1988’s “Kokomo.”
The Beach Boys' most recent 2012 album, “That’s Why God Made The Radio,” brought the group, which had split into two and sometimes three factions, back together for a brief reunion tour. But it splintered again.
Best known for its song “A Horse With No Name,” the band America is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020. The group is led by founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell and includes Lincoln native Ryland Steen on drums.
Tickets for the show are $50 to $160 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets will be available Friday at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets will be available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office beginning Monday.
The Beach Boys concert is the second Pinewood Bowl show announced for the summer. Vampire Weekend, which won the Best Alternative Album Grammy Award on Sunday, will play the bowl Sept. 27.