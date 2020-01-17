'Bandstand' true musical theater

From the opening set in a World War II battle onward, it's easy to see why Andy Blankenbuehler’s “Bandstand” choreography won a Tony Award.

But the movement and dancing is far from the only impressive element in “Bandstand,” the musical that began its three-day run at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Friday.

While its putting together a band, aiming at fame and fortune storyline are common themes, its post-war setting brings depth and emotion to the familiar plot.

At the center of the story is Donny Novitski (a very good Zack Zaromatidis), an Army veteran and piano player who's trying to find his bearings after the war.

Learning of an NBC radio contest looking for the country’s best big band, he assembles a group of vets, all dealing with the aftermath of the fighting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And Donny has to force himself to check in on Julia Trojan (Jennifer Elizabeth Smith), the wife of his best friend in the service who he saw die on the battlefield. She, too, is trying to find her way.

This being a musical, Julia’s also a singer and joins the band.