 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bands to play Lincoln driveways Friday
View Comments
editor's pick

Bands to play Lincoln driveways Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

Three bands — JV Allstars, M Shah and The Wildwoods — will be hitting 13 driveways around Lincoln on Friday, playing short sets while delivering a case of Zipline Brewing Company’s Local Time beer along with Local Time beer-braised BBQ pork shoulder from Grata in the first weekend of Local Time Live.

The monthlong Friday evening event to raise money for Lincoln Calling was cooked up by Craig Reier, Zipline’s director of marketing and events and Thirst Things First member, and Grata’s head chef Nick Tarlowski.

Tarlowski, a JV Allstar, got a delivery of Zipline beer with a brass band performance at his house a couple weeks ago.

“We’d been doing the brass band delivery just for fun,” Reier said. “People really liked it. Their neighbors would come over and watch, socially distanced. Nick saw that, got excited and ordered it. We’re neighbors, and I went down and watched. We got to talking — ‘This is something we could do with my band, with your band.'

OSHUN, Mykki Blanco, Black Belt Eagle Scout to headline digital Lincoln Calling festival

“So this is what we cooked up — find a way to get money to Lincoln Calling and support the local music scene and have some fun. We’re all missing live music. So why not have somebody jump out of their car, do 20 minutes of an acoustic show and jump back in and go somewhere else?”

For $50, a case of Local Time, a light lager that Zipline premiered during the pandemic — “it's the kind of beer you’d have at Duffy’s hanging out and watching a band,” Reier said — will arrive at your driveway along with one of the bands.

The family-sized pork shoulder meal will be an additional $20.

All of the proceeds from Local Time Live will be donated to Lincoln Calling, the downtown music festival that had to move online this year. Lincoln Calling, which Zipline sponsored with a new brew last year, is giving half of its income to the venues where the festival would have been held.

Lincoln musician finds inspiration amid pandemic

“I wanted to make sure that there was something we could do to support the venues that are hurting,” Tarlowski said. “The venues live off music, and if they can’t have shows, or they can only have a few people show up, they’re hurting.

"I worry about them going out of business. Bands are itching to play when we’re out of this. If there’s no venues left, there won’t be any place to play.”

To book a band and some beer, go to ziplinebrewing.square.site — and do so quickly.

“There’s a limited number of sets assigned to each — JV Allstars is going to perform five sets, M Shah is going to do five sets and The Wildwoods are going to do three,” Reier said. “Once those sell out, that’s the inventory for this week.”

L. Kent Wolgamott: Burned out on streams? Try live albums

Each weekly lineup, and the number of sets each artist will play, will be announced on Monday.

“I’ve been getting a great response from all the local musicians,” Reier said. “I’m still scheduling. But I can tell you they’re excited to get out and get a chance to play for people. I’m trying to keep the lineup diverse. This week is a good example. You’ve got pop-punk (JV Allstars), hip-hop (M Shah) and Americana (The Wildwoods).”

Tarlowski, who’ll be half of the JV Allstars on Friday, is ready to play for the first time in months.

“I’m stoked,” he said. “Me and Mikey (Elfers) will pick four or five songs and do the same thing at every house. If we were a real band that actually practiced, we might do something different at each place. But we’re not. So we’ll get out, act stupid like we always do and on to the next stop. It’s going to be fabulous.”

L. Kent Wolgamott: Talking quarantine recording, touring and a baby girl with Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook

Lincoln bands you should see live

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

5 VMA must-see moments, from Gaga’s electro mask to Doja Cat’s TikTok dance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News