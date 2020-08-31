Bands to play Lincoln driveways Friday

The family-sized pork shoulder meal will be an additional $20.

All of the proceeds from Local Time Live will be donated to Lincoln Calling, the downtown music festival that had to move online this year. Lincoln Calling, which Zipline sponsored with a new brew last year, is giving half of its income to the venues where the festival would have been held.

“I wanted to make sure that there was something we could do to support the venues that are hurting,” Tarlowski said. “The venues live off music, and if they can’t have shows, or they can only have a few people show up, they’re hurting.

"I worry about them going out of business. Bands are itching to play when we’re out of this. If there’s no venues left, there won’t be any place to play.”

To book a band and some beer, go to ziplinebrewing.square.site — and do so quickly.

“There’s a limited number of sets assigned to each — JV Allstars is going to perform five sets, M Shah is going to do five sets and The Wildwoods are going to do three,” Reier said. “Once those sell out, that’s the inventory for this week.”

Each weekly lineup, and the number of sets each artist will play, will be announced on Monday.