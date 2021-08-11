Avett Brothers share stage with Willie

The Avett Brothers returned to Pinewood Bowl on Tuesday to again prove they’re the best roots music band going.
The North Carolina septet demonstrated that in the first 30 minutes of its show, kicking off with an instrumental driven by Scott Avett’s banjo.
Then came a rambunctious take on “Satan Pulls the Strings,” the swinging rocker “Live and Die” with Seth Avett taking the vocals, the old-timey “Destruction #74,” and the British Invasion rock ‘n’ roll “Will You Return."
Shortly thereafter came the delicate duet “November Blue” and its funny antidote “Denouncing November Blue (Uneasy Writer),” which bears more than a passable resemblance to Charlie Daniels’ “Uneasy Rider.”
The jaunty “High Steppin" had the 4,800 people who packed the Pioneers Park amphitheater up and dancing, then settling back into their seats for the acoustic guitar duet of “Victory.”
That song was the first of many that showcased the familial harmonies that are a key element in the Avett Brothers sound — a blend of country, pop, rock ‘n’ roll and string band sounds that actually earns the label Americana.
Even a medical emergency that caused a short stoppage couldn’t derail the joyous crowd- pleasing show, which in part because of the delay rambled through the Avett catalog well past newspaper deadline on its way to an expected two-plus hours.
Seth Avett didn’t do the usual "Thanks, how you feeling" spiel when he spoke to the audience for the first time.
“It’s only right for me to thank Willie Nelson for letting us play with him,” he said. “Willie is our hero. ... I can’t believe we get to step on the stage he stepped on.”
Willie & Family had opened the evening with a superb hour of music that leaned heavily on the “family” aspect of the country legend’s band.
After his signature opener “Whiskey River,” Willie took a seat on a stool, giving way to his son Lukas, who ripped through Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Texas Flood.” Then came the first of sister Bobbie’s piano instrumentals.
That switching off continued throughout the set — to hilarious effect when Lukas did a song he had written — “Forget About Georgia” — that his dad immediately countered with “Georgia On My Mind.”
Willie who was in strong voice and impressively demonstrated his distinctive work on “Trigger,” his battered old guitar.
By the end of the set, he and the band and the mask-free, singing crowd had run through Willie classics, from “Crazy” and “You Were Always on My Mind” to “On The Road Again.”
Then came the 88-year-old’s newest crowd-pleaser — “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I’m Gone” — before he tossed his cowboy hat into the crowd and walked off the stage to “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”