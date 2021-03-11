At the Lied: Four Seasons become The Modern Gentlemen and keep '60s songs alive

“As Frankie was getting older, we had the opportunity to do some gigs on our own,” Fournier said.

“It got to the point where we sat down with Frankie and he told us ‘you guys have got to do what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to find your own niche. You’ve got to go out on your own, like we did with the Four Seasons.”

That was in 2018.

In the last three years, The Modern Gentlemen, who will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts this weekend, put together a show that gives the four-part harmony treatment to songs by, among others, the Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Sinatra, and Valli and the Four Seasons.

They’ve released an album of those covers, a Christmas album, appeared on television, including on the PBS special “Doo Wop Generations,” been headliners in Las Vegas, had an Atlantic City residency and, until last March, toured the world.

“We were all ramped up and ready to go in March last year,” Fournier said while cooking lunch in his California home Tuesday. “We had completed 22 shows between the middle of January and early March. Then everything got canceled. I think we’ve had six shows since then.”