The first thing that surprises you, even if you are prepared for it, is the cockatoo.
Dean Haist, founder and president of Arts Incorporated, will greet you at the doors of his office with Sophie, a Goffin’s Cockatoo, on his shoulder. Molting, on that afternoon, the bird – a former rescue – shyly bows its head while we talk. At one point we have to break, because Sophie has starts to wiggle and dance, indicating something is forthcoming – something that Haist does not want to happen on his shoulder. Sophie loves pasta and pizza and chicken wings, but Haist keeps her on a strict diet.
Two cats roam the Arts Incorporated offices, and Haist’s other nine employees – all part time – come and go. From this office, filled with fish tanks and a jungle of plants, Haist manages, organizes and sets up concerts, performers and events. It’s not hyperbolic to say that nobody has probably been more crucial to the performance of music in Lincoln over the last three decades than Dean Haist.
“He’s the most persistent person I know,” says Barbara Schmit, a former co-worker.
Haist is one of those people who truly can’t fit his curriculum vitae on a single page. Or even two. He has started, contributed, led and been involved in so many musical groups, concerts, events and recordings in Lincoln and Omaha that this story can’t possibly encompass them.
So how about this: If you have been to an indoor or outdoor concert series, a musical at the Lied Center or one of the big musical acts at Pinewood Bowl or Pinnacle Bank Arena, chances are you have heard Haist play, or he organized the music, the accompanying band, the performance – or even the entire thing.
For many years, before starting Arts Incorporated, the arts management business that he now runs, Haist freelanced as a trumpet player. (“What I did depended on the telephone,” he said.) He toured with orchestras and bands, mostly “commercial music,” as he called it.
He eventually started in arts management with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, taking over the business aspect of the group. Haist continued with the Lincoln Municipal Band, and other chances kept coming up. He started Arts Incorporated during the Reagan era, he said, as a way to professionalize the work he had already been doing.
“I’ve been lucky,” Haist said. “Lincoln is a big small town, or a small big town. There’s a lot of opportunity to do multiple things if you’re able to do those things.”
Three decades later, Haist continues to play and record, bringing a diligent work ethic. The best management fit for him, he said, has always been the bands he has played in himself. Haist has appeared on records for Bright Eyes, Cursive, and played onstage with Maroon Five (Haist and Lincoln native James Valentine are good friends). Just recently, he organized and played in the accompaniment for “Weird Al” Yankovic (during his recent concert at Pinewood Bowl), as well as The Beach Boys, Doc Severinsen, The Mynabirds and – well, one could go on and on.
“I’d get bored easily,” he said, “if I was doing the same thing all the time.”
Haist is voluble, but matter-of-fact and low key. He’s an incredibly accomplished trumpet player but – ahem – doesn’t toot his own horn. If you ask about what drives him, he’ll give a fairly nonchalant answer (“The chance to get to do things I enjoy, and the variety, is what interests me”). But if you talk long enough, it will eventually emerge that perhaps what he enjoys most is developing other musicians and getting others into the business of music and arts management. It’s telling that the word he kept using to describe the music events he organizes is “opportunity.”
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who grew up in Hastings, Haist has been instrumental in helping launch the careers of many other Nebraska musicians and music or event management professionals in Nebraska. He’s obviously proud as he extols all the jobs and places where these individuals have gone on to work at across the country.
“We take a lot of pride that we train people here to go on and do other things in arts management,” Haist said. “I feel good that we are providing opportunities for musicians to do what they like.”
There are very few musicians, Haist said, who make all of their money just playing their instruments. But there are plenty of talented ones in Lincoln, he said.
One of those musicians is Schmit, who also works at the University of Nebraska Foundation.
“He’s really the reason I’m able to be a professional trumpet player in Lincoln,” she said. “He provides so many opportunities for musicians.”
Schmit worked at Arts Incorporated for 18 years, handling all aspects of development – fundraising, grant applications and correspondence with donors. She has also played with Haist in the Lincoln Municipal Band, Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble and Monday Big Band. Importantly, she noted that in those opportunities, Haist always treated the musicians the right way.
“Musicians know that if you’re hired by Dean, you will be treated well and paid well and respected,” Schmit said. “That’s not something that always happens for musicians.”
After all these years, Haist shows no signs of stopping, either. Lately, he has been busy organizing more events: the Wednesday outdoor concert series in the Lincoln Community Foundation’s garden, as well as a new series, “Live in Lincoln,” at Chez Sodo on Thursday nights.
According to Haist, the opportunities he develops and manages for musicians in Lincoln total about 250 per year. Last year, he said, he sent out W2s to more than 125 different people.
In addition to Haist’s persistence, his expertise in many different styles and genres of music has also served him well. It helps that, as Schmit said, he is “not a passive listener” of music. When I interviewed him, he was already deep in preparation for the upcoming Christmas concerts, listening to Irving Berlin’s musical “White Christmas” on repeat in his car.
Haist obviously takes the professional aspect of musicianship seriously, and it is that aspect of things that one conjectures has been the core of his success – it’s probably also why he has been able to create lasting programs and music series.
“It’s interesting that in just the time I’ve known him how many new things he has created, and [that] they are all still happening, and still flourishing,” Schmit said.
For his part, Haist is as modest as ever, chalking up his success to how open Lincoln is to live music. On his shoulder, Sophie seems to snuggle in.
“There’s just a lot of people who like to go and listen to music,” he said.