The Arts for the Soul Music & Fine Arts Series will return with a performance by The Donald Sinta Sax Quartet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
Named for its mentor, legendary University of Michigan saxophone professor Donald Sinta, the quartet recently won the Concert Artists Guild Competition and has earned praise from audiences and critics alike for its virtuosic performances, compelling recordings and distinctive repertoire.
The group’s repertoire spans centuries, ranging from commissions by today’s emerging composers, to transcriptions by master composers such as Dvořák, Schubert and Beethoven, to traditional Irish tunes.
The quartet has performed internationally at Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Paris and Strasbourg, France; St. Andrews, Scotland; Geneva and Montreux, Switzerland; and Thessaloniki, Greece; as well as a trip to Japan as one of a select group of ensembles chosen for the Osaka International Chamber Music Competition.
For more details and concert tickets, see fpclincoln.org and go to Arts for the Soul. Tickets may also be purchased at the church Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-noon by check or cash, or online with a credit card or PayPal account. Also available at the door the afternoon before the concert if tickets remain.