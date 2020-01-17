Arts for the Soul brings vocalist Sofia Rei Jan. 25
Arts for the Soul brings vocalist Sofia Rei Jan. 25

The Arts for the Soul music and fine arts series will bring renowned vocalist Sofia Rei in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

Folklore and futurism, graceful elegance and raw passion, virtuosic precision and spontaneous exploration all merge together in the music of this award-winning vocalist, songwriter and producer. Redefining authenticity from an intensely personal perspective, Rei has carried diverse Latin American traditions from her native Buenos Aires to the multi-cultural mecca of New York City, where she fused those sounds with jazz, classical, pop and electronic music influences to forge a singular and ever-evolving sound.

Rei’s talents fit comfortably into any number of genres. Along the way, she’s connected with like-minded innovators. She also continues to inspire a future generation of adventurous musicians through her educational efforts at such renowned institutions as New York University and Berklee College of Music.

For more details and to purchase concert tickets, go to fpclincoln.org/music/arts-for-the-soul-16-17/2019-2020-3rd-event-goes-here/ or call First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037.

