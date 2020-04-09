Arena in limbo with no shows and no date they'll resume

There is no indication when Pinnacle Bank Arena and the music and event industry will creep out of coronavirus limbo and again do concerts and shows.
“We’re just on hold,” said Tom Lorenz, who manages the arena, which has been closed since DaBaby wrapped up his March 11 show.
Every show, everywhere in the country, if not the world, has been canceled through May. But that’s likely not the end of the touring shutdown.
“We’re starting to see this creep out further,” Lorenz said. “We’ll see what happens with the June dates pretty soon. If I had to guess, we’re not going to see anything until September. Maybe the outside stuff, we’ll be able to do in August.”
If there are no events until September, the arena would lose shows by Elton John, Dude Perfect, Impractical Jokers, Maroon 5 and the already rescheduled Paw Patrol. Most, if not all, of those events would be rescheduled, Lorenz said.
The outside stuff is three shows slated for Pinewood Bowl in early August -- Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1; the Beach Boys and America, Aug. 2; and Chicago, Aug. 5. The fourth show on this year’s truncated Pinewood schedule is Vampire Weekend on Sept. 27.
Deciding to do any of the scheduled events or concerts isn’t up to the arena alone.
“We’ll follow CDC and the governor’s guidelines, and we’ll have to see how the artists feel about it,” Lorenz said. “They’ll weigh in on that, and if they have any questions at all, about their safety, about the audience’s safety, they may decide to move the date.”
Moving the show is another complicated process, as has become evident with the arena's work to reschedule concerts by Cher and Kane Brown.
“You can’t just pick another date,” Lorenz said. “These are huge productions. You have to make sure that the equipment is going to be there, the crews are available, the date is open here and the tour can be routed so it makes sense. The production is going to go from nothing now, to, well, there’s only so much to go around. It’s a huge undertaking. It’s not something that can turn around in a week.”
Along with rescheduling events, the arena is working on setting up 2021 concerts and has provided available dates to several tours.
"There’s still new activity happening,” he said. “With all the stuff that potentially is happening and maybe some rescheduled shows, it’ll be busy next year.”
For now, at least through May, a good portion of arena staff, who can’t do their jobs from home, are working in a building where there are no social distancing issues.
“We’ve got 470,000 square feet to spread out in,” Lorenz said. “We’re doing some maintenance projects that take maybe one or two people. It’s basically stuff like cleaning the scoreboard and painting doors.”
Among those tasks, getting rid of the confetti that’s stuck on beams and atop the scoreboard.
“We’re going to go up in the ceiling and blow that stuff down,” he said. “We’re trying to get it out of there. It’s all up there from KISS.”
