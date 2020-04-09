Arena in limbo with no shows and no date they'll resume

“We’ll follow CDC and the governor’s guidelines, and we’ll have to see how the artists feel about it,” Lorenz said. “They’ll weigh in on that, and if they have any questions at all, about their safety, about the audience’s safety, they may decide to move the date.”

Moving the show is another complicated process, as has become evident with the arena's work to reschedule concerts by Cher and Kane Brown.

“You can’t just pick another date,” Lorenz said. “These are huge productions. You have to make sure that the equipment is going to be there, the crews are available, the date is open here and the tour can be routed so it makes sense. The production is going to go from nothing now, to, well, there’s only so much to go around. It’s a huge undertaking. It’s not something that can turn around in a week.”

Along with rescheduling events, the arena is working on setting up 2021 concerts and has provided available dates to several tours.

"There’s still new activity happening,” he said. “With all the stuff that potentially is happening and maybe some rescheduled shows, it’ll be busy next year.”