‘An Embarrassment of Riches’ recital at UNL Feb. 4

Flutist John Bailey and pianist Chris Marks will give a recital with a rich variety of styles Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in UNL's Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St.

The program, “An Embarrassment of Riches,” explores gems of the flute repertoire, some relatively standard (works by Donizetti and Fukushima), and others less so (a work by British composer Hamilton Harty and a transcription of a work by Debussy). The program finishes with the sonata for piccolo and piano by Pulitzer prize-winning American composer John La Montaine.

Dr. Bailey is a Richard H. Larson Distinguished Professor of Music and a member of the Moran Woodwind Quintet, resident faculty quintet at UNL's Glenn Korff School of Music.

Marks is a professor in UNL's Glenn Korff School of Music, where he also serves as associate dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

The recital is free and open to the public.

