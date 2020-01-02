Allee Willis, award-winning songwriter who co-wrote ‘Friends’ theme, dead at 72

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her only album, “Childstar” in 1974, flopped commercially, but did catch the ear of Bonnie Raitt, who became the first artist to record one of her songs, “Got You On My Mind.” She subsequently became a songwriter at A&M Records, and after being introduced by a mutual friend to Earth, Wind and Fire bassist Verdine White, she met his brother, Maurice, and began collaborating with him as a writer, scoring her first hit with “September.”

Earlier this year, the Library of Congress added the song “September,” which Willis wrote with EWF co-founder Maurice White and guitarist Al McKay, to its National Recording Registry honoring historic and culturally significant recordings.

She liked to tell of her initial resistance to the nonsense syllabic refrain “ba-dee-yah” that White repeated at various points while they were working up the number.

“I just said ‘What the (heck) does ‘ba-dee-yah’ mean?” she told NPR in 2014. “He essentially said, ‘Who the (heck) cares?’ I learned my greatest lesson ever in songwriting from him, which was never let the lyric get in the way of the groove.”