Album reviews: Soraia, "Dig Your Roots; Brandy Clark, "Your Life is a Record"

Soraia, “Dig Your Roots.” Real rock ‘n’ roll is something of an endangered species these days. So it’s exciting to latch onto a slab of the riff-driven, beat shakin’ real deal -- “Dig Your Roots,” the second album from Philadelphia’s Soraia.
Blasting off with the snarl “Dangerous” and the slippery shake of “Wild Woman,” the quartet wraps the ringing, driving guitars around the voice of ZouZou, a terrific rock singer in the mode of, say, Joan Jett or a less soaring Ann Wilson.
Phase shifting through styles, Soraia hits a not-quite-power ballad with “Foxfire,” zips through the hooky power pop of “Way That You Want It" and hammers out the anthemic “Still I Rise.”
And they even pull out a striking cover of “Nothing Compares 2 You,” Prince’s composition made into a hit by Sinead O’Connor that’s filled with ringing guitar as ZouZou makes it her own, with raw bluesy vocals.
Soraia isn’t breaking any new ground on “Dig Your Roots.” But there’s nothing wrong with that. They’ve made a rock ‘n’ roll album that works from start to finish and makes you want to see them live -- which is about the highest praise a record can receive.
Brandy Clark, “Your Life is a Record.” Those who turned up early for Tanya Tucker’s Bourbon Theatre show last month learned real quick that Brandy Clark is a great songwriter and a charming effective singer, who can be witty and heartbroken from song to song.
And we got a preview of “Your Life is a Record,” laughing at “Long Walk” (off a short pier), bouncing along while feeling the hurt of a woman using her wedding ring to pay for a bus trip in “Pawn Shop,” smiling through the life events that took place in a “Bad Car” and the song of romantic loyalty in which she gives up wanting to be a cowboy or Elvis or join the circus to be “Who You Thought I Was.”
Those are just four of the 11 songs on the album that, like the live show, is primarily played on acoustic instruments, a perfect presentation for Clark’s voice and songs.
I’ve been taken by a couple more tracks on the 11-song album -- the title cut, the swinging Randy Newman duet “Bigger Boat” that I think also made a Bourbon appearance (my notes leave a little to be desired) and “Who Broke Whose Heart" in which Clark drops an F-bomb -- unheard in country music.
I’ve listened to “Your Life is a Record” at least a half dozen times and like it more each time i hear it. Anyone who was at the show will probably say the same thing -- check it out.
