Album reviews: Soraia, "Dig Your Roots; Brandy Clark, "Your Life is a Record"

And we got a preview of “Your Life is a Record,” laughing at “Long Walk” (off a short pier), bouncing along while feeling the hurt of a woman using her wedding ring to pay for a bus trip in “Pawn Shop,” smiling through the life events that took place in a “Bad Car” and the song of romantic loyalty in which she gives up wanting to be a cowboy or Elvis or join the circus to be “Who You Thought I Was.”

Those are just four of the 11 songs on the album that, like the live show, is primarily played on acoustic instruments, a perfect presentation for Clark’s voice and songs.

I’ve been taken by a couple more tracks on the 11-song album -- the title cut, the swinging Randy Newman duet “Bigger Boat” that I think also made a Bourbon appearance (my notes leave a little to be desired) and “Who Broke Whose Heart" in which Clark drops an F-bomb -- unheard in country music.

I’ve listened to “Your Life is a Record” at least a half dozen times and like it more each time i hear it. Anyone who was at the show will probably say the same thing -- check it out.

