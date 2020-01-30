Album Review: With 'The Unraveling,' Drive-By Truckers deliver searing protest album

Drive-By Truckers, “The Unraveling.” Just before 2016 election, Drive-By Truckers unleashed “American Band,” a searing political album that, in some fashion, anticipated the rise of Donald Trump and his divisive policies.
Three-and-a-half years alter, their longest gap between albums, the country-influenced Southern alternative rock ‘n’ roll is back with "The Unraveling,” a harrowing examination of a time in which (from Patterson Hood’s liner notes) “our utopian dreams give way to a dystopian now.”
Primary songwriters Mike Cooley and particularly Hood don’t restrain their frustration and rage against Trump, the “Faux News Fascists and their ‘MAGA’-shouting lemmings, telling politicians and pro-gun apologists what to do with their useless post-mass-shooting -- 'Thoughts and Prayers,' decrying 'Babies in Cages' and digging into the foster of white resentment, the blame of others and potential violence on 'Grievance Merchants.'”
“The Unraveling,” however, isn’t just polemic. The gently, swinging country-ish “21st Century,” inspired by a stop in Gillette, Wyoming. Hood looks at towns where folks work hard for shrinking pay, deal with credit card debt and shop for Chinese goods at chain stores. It’s followed by the chugging “Heroin Again,” a look at the rise of heroin and opiate use in those same ones.
The nine-song album that’s filled with the Truckers’ usually brilliantly played and arranged rock ‘n’ roll ends with the nearly 9-minute “Awaiting Resurrection,” a haunting meditation on the evil in the world and politics and hunkering down to try to survive -- a powerful conclusion to one of the best albums yet from America’s best rock ‘n’ roll band. Grade: A
