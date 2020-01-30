Album Review: With 'The Unraveling,' Drive-By Truckers deliver searing protest album

Drive-By Truckers, “The Unraveling.” Just before 2016 election, Drive-By Truckers unleashed “American Band,” a searing political album that, in some fashion, anticipated the rise of Donald Trump and his divisive policies.

Three-and-a-half years alter, their longest gap between albums, the country-influenced Southern alternative rock ‘n’ roll is back with "The Unraveling,” a harrowing examination of a time in which (from Patterson Hood’s liner notes) “our utopian dreams give way to a dystopian now.”

Primary songwriters Mike Cooley and particularly Hood don’t restrain their frustration and rage against Trump, the “Faux News Fascists and their ‘MAGA’-shouting lemmings, telling politicians and pro-gun apologists what to do with their useless post-mass-shooting -- 'Thoughts and Prayers,' decrying 'Babies in Cages' and digging into the foster of white resentment, the blame of others and potential violence on 'Grievance Merchants.'”