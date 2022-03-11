Alan Jackson coming to Lincoln in August

Lincoln has made the list of stops for country music legend Alan Jackson's final tour.
Pinnacle Bank Arena announced Friday that Jackson's Last Call -- One More for the Road Tour will be rolling into Lincoln for a show on Aug. 26.
Jackson, who is in the Country Music Hall of Fame, is known for songs such as “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere." He has played at Pinnacle Bank Arena once previously, in 2016. He also played a concert at Pershing Auditorium in 1995.
This will be the final tour for the three-time Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year, who announced last year that he has a rare nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth that affects muscle function, movement and balance.
Jackson said in a news release that $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation.
Tickets go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m. at
alanjackson.com.
Lincoln's most requested musical acts
Green Day
Bridging the gap between punk rock and pop, Green Day has been around since 1986 before becoming a sensation with 1994's "Dookie." Since then, they've released eight albums and a number of chart-topping singles. Unfortunately, the band chose Omaha for a 2017 concert.
Amy Harris
Bruce Springsteen
While he may be synonymous with New Jersey, Lincoln residents overwhelmingly requested The Boss, Bruce Springsteen, to come to the Capitol City. A wide variety of
chart-topping songs and classic albums make it easy to understand why, as well as an album called "Nebraska."
Charles Sykes
Foo Fighters
Since forming in the wake of Nirvana's breakup in 1994, the Foo Fighters have been one of rock's most
consistent modern acts. They've also made a big impression on Lincoln listeners and were our most requested group.
Barry Brecheisen
Adele
A record-breaking recording act, Adele has sold out shows and become one of the top-selling recording artists of the past decade on the strength of her second album, "21." She's toured more or less since then, stopping only briefly to record the similarly successful followup, "25."
Chris Pizzello
Imagine Dragons
After a host of songs from the band's debut album, "Night Visions," made Imagine Dragons a household name, the group has been touring near constantly.
John Salangsang
Jack White
While Jack White may have started his musical career in a garage in Detroit with his ex-wife as a part of the
White Stripes, he's become one of the biggest names in music through bluesy guitar solos, garage-rock anthems and collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, new and old.
Katie Darby
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's a long way from her start as a niche singer-songwriter country act. Over the course of only a few years, she has blossomed into one of today's biggest, most recognizable musical acts. Her willingness to
experiment and not be tied to one genre or style has led her to be a favorite across generations of fans.
John Shearer
Sting
After leaving The Police in 1981, Sting began to find solo success at the end of the decade, eventually overshadowing his early success with songs like "
All this Time" and "We'll be Together."
Charles Sykes
Coldplay
British pop-rock act Coldplay was requested repeatedly. The band is best known for songs "Yellow" and "Viva la Vida." Unfortunately, the band doesn't plan to tour anytime soon.
Michael Zorn
Ellie Goulding
Critical darling Ellie Goulding rapidly ascended the British pop charts when she burst onto the scene in 2009. Since then, she's toured with U2, collaborated with Skrillex and had music on the
"Fifty Shades of Grey" soundtrack.
Thibault Camus
OneRepublic
One of the many bands to find popularity in the early days of MySpace,
OneRepublic has released three albums and been touring almost constantly since 2008.
Andrew Estey
U2
What began as an experiment in blending classic rock with the then-popular sound of electronica and punk rock eventually turned into one of the world's biggest bands,
U2. Nearly 40 years and 13 albums after forming, the group is still making headlines and selling out shows on some of the planet's biggest stages.
Markus Schreiber
Sarah McLachlan
As known for her work with the ASPCA as her career as a singer-songwriter, Sarah McLachlan's still going
strong after more than 20 years.
Owen Sweeney
Tori Amos
Bolstered by near constant play on MTV, singer-songwriter
Tori Amos became a sensation with ballads promoting feminism and empowerment and attacking political and religious institutions.
Mark Humphrey
Pink
She's performed twice in Lincoln already, but pop-provocateur
Pink is still a draw.
Chris Pizzello
Slayer
One of the most consistently controversial metal bands,
Slayer is still pumping out anti-establishment anthems the same way they have since 1981. Slayer came to Omaha on Nov. 18.
Owen Sweeney
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!