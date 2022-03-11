Alan Jackson coming to Lincoln in August

Lincoln has made the list of stops for country music legend Alan Jackson's final tour.

Pinnacle Bank Arena announced Friday that Jackson's Last Call -- One More for the Road Tour will be rolling into Lincoln for a show on Aug. 26.

Jackson, who is in the Country Music Hall of Fame, is known for songs such as “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere." He has played at Pinnacle Bank Arena once previously, in 2016. He also played a concert at Pershing Auditorium in 1995.

This will be the final tour for the three-time Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year, who announced last year that he has a rare nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth that affects muscle function, movement and balance.

Jackson said in a news release that $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation.

Tickets go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m. at alanjackson.com.

