Alabama, Jeff Foxworthy first new post-pandemic shows coming to arena

The group got its start in 1969 when cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry began playing together in their hometown of Fort Payne, Alabama. They added another cousin, Jeff Cook, to the group, and began playing around Alabama under the name Wildcountry.

After a stint playing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the group changed its name to Alabama and began its run at the top of country.

Owen, 71, and Gentry, 69, continue to tour with the group. Cook, 71, is no longer touring due to Parkinson’s disease, which affects his ability to sing and play guitar. Three musicians have taken his onstage roles of singing and playing guitar and fiddle.

The Marshall Tucker Band, which played The Royal Grove in December 2019, will open the show.

Foxworthy last brought his stand-up comedy to the arena in 2017, joining Lincoln’s Larry the Cable Guy for a night of “blue-collar comedy," two years after the duo had teamed up for a benefit show for the Team Jack Foundation.

The comedian and writer of 26 best-selling books, Foxworthy, who is known for his "You might be a redneck" jokes, has a SiriusXM satellite radio channel with Larry the Cable Guy and has hosted several television shows, including “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader.”