After a book-writing year, Willie Nelson's back on the road — where he wants to be

Want to get to know Willie Nelson?
Pick up a copy of “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America,” the book the hillbilly Dalai Lama wrote while trapped in his Luck, Texas, Old West town during the pandemic.
Then, if you’re lucky enough to have scored a ticket, head out to Pinewood Bowl on Tuesday to catch Willie and his band, Family, as they join The Avett Brothers for a sold-out show in the Pioneers Park amphitheatre.
On stage is right where Willie, who turned 88 in April, wants to be. Repeatedly in the short letters he writes to everyone from his kids and band members to his running buddies, poker victims -- Woody Harrelson -- and cannabis, he talks about his determination to get back “On The Road Again” where he’ll meet the audiences that have filled his life.
“I love the way you’ve stood by me through the years, the way you’ve stood through the rain and the cold and through the burning sun at my Texas Fourth of July picnics,” he writes in his letter to his audiences. “I love the way you’ve welcomed us to every city, town, and hamlet, to every stadium, concert hall and two-bit juke joint in America and the world. And I plan on seeing you all soon.
“You know where to find me. When I come onstage, I’ll be happy to see your smiling faces. I’m gonna give you a wave, a wink and a smile. Then I’m gonna pick up my guitar, step to the microphone, and start my show the way I always do, with a few sharp strums on the strings and the words that lead to “You’re all I got, take care of me.”
That song is “Whiskey River,” which has been Willie’s opener for decades -- I first saw him in the late 1970s and he was opening with it then. And the sentiment in that passage from the book is pure Willie as well.
Over the years, I’ve hung out with Willie on his bus, backstage at shows, grabbing a quick meal and on the 50-yard line at Memorial Stadium and talked to him for hours on the phone. That’s enough to confirm that the voice in the book is always the Willie that I know, right down to the jokes that he throws in every few pages.
He wasn’t joking about playing every concert hall in every city, either.
He’s the only artist to have played all of Lincoln’s major concert venues, save Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Pershing Center, the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Haymarket Park, Pinewood Bow and Memorial Stadium at Farm Aid III in 1987.
Next weekend, Garth Brooks will join the Red Headed Stranger on the very short Memorial Stadium list. But he won’t quite equal Willie’s total -- Garth’s never played the baseball stadium or amphitheatre in the park and isn’t likely to in the future.
“Willie Nelson’s Letters to America” is his eighth book and like its predecessors, save for a compendium of jokes and a novel, it’s autobiographical, observations and funny. And it unquestionably provides a glimpse at his life, starting while growing up in the tiny town of Abbott, Texas, during the Depression.
As his 2019 Pinewood Bowl appearance confirmed, Willie’s shows aren’t as wild as they once were. And his drummer Paul English, who passed last year at 81, isn’t backing him up with pistols in his boots.
A quick aside, the “almost busted in Laredo but for reasons I’d rather not disclose” line from “Me and Paul” is a reference to a near arrest for smoking pot in their hotel room in 1969. By the way, Willie writes that, contrary to published reports, he hasn’t quit smoking pot, he’s just cut back on the joints in favor of vaping and gummies.
Willie, like the troubadours before him, will be staying on the road for as long as he can. He’s already pushing his manager to plan for his 90th birthday celebration and tour.
Before that, however, we’re lucky enough to catch Willie’s third show of 2021 and get the great Avett Brothers along with him. I’m ready for “Whiskey River” right now.
