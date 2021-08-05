After a book-writing year, Willie Nelson's back on the road — where he wants to be

Want to get to know Willie Nelson?

Pick up a copy of “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America,” the book the hillbilly Dalai Lama wrote while trapped in his Luck, Texas, Old West town during the pandemic.

Then, if you’re lucky enough to have scored a ticket, head out to Pinewood Bowl on Tuesday to catch Willie and his band, Family, as they join The Avett Brothers for a sold-out show in the Pioneers Park amphitheatre.

On stage is right where Willie, who turned 88 in April, wants to be. Repeatedly in the short letters he writes to everyone from his kids and band members to his running buddies, poker victims -- Woody Harrelson -- and cannabis, he talks about his determination to get back “On The Road Again” where he’ll meet the audiences that have filled his life.

“I love the way you’ve stood by me through the years, the way you’ve stood through the rain and the cold and through the burning sun at my Texas Fourth of July picnics,” he writes in his letter to his audiences. “I love the way you’ve welcomed us to every city, town, and hamlet, to every stadium, concert hall and two-bit juke joint in America and the world. And I plan on seeing you all soon.