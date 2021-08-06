 Skip to main content
Additional tickets to Garth Brooks concert to go on sale at 10 a.m.
Additional tickets to Garth Brooks concert to go on sale at 10 a.m.

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks performs in 2017 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where he did five concerts over a weekend.

 Journal Star file photo

More tickets for the upcoming Aug. 14 Garth Brooks concert at Lincoln's Memorial Stadium will be available for sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning. 

An eight-ticket cap has been placed on additional sales, with seats becoming available near the stage where the country music singer is set to perform in just eight days. The tickets will cost $94.95 each.

Those hoping to purchase tickets can buy them online, via the Ticketmaster app or by calling the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784.

When tickets originally came up for sale on May 21, the concert sold out in just under 90 minutes.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

