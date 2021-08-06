Additional tickets to Garth Brooks concert to go on sale at 10 a.m.

More tickets for the upcoming Aug. 14 Garth Brooks concert at Lincoln's Memorial Stadium will be available for sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

An eight-ticket cap has been placed on additional sales, with seats becoming available near the stage where the country music singer is set to perform in just eight days. The tickets will cost $94.95 each.

Those hoping to purchase tickets can buy them online, via the Ticketmaster app or by calling the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784.

When tickets originally came up for sale on May 21, the concert sold out in just under 90 minutes.

