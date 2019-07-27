Abendmusik at First-Plymouth will perform a "Summer Sing: Mozart's Requiem" concert from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
This event is Abendmusik's annual invitation for any interested singer to perform a classical piece in ensemble with other performers. This year's highlighted piece will be "Mozart's Requiem."
"Abendmusik's Summer Sing is an excellent and free opportunity for singers of all ability levels to perform a classical piece with the support of a professional conductor," said Trey Coley, executive director of Abendmusik. "There is no entrance fee, no preparation necessary and no audition required. All are welcome."
For information about Abendmusik or event details, visit abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.