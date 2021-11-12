A "unique beast," Squirrel Nut Zippers bringing early New Orleans jazz tinged American music to Bourbon

Foster "was the originator of what became American music,” Mathis said. "He was like the Elvis Presley, the Louis Armstrong, whoever you want to pick as the signifier of American music. Before him, we didn’t have our own music.

"It was European music."

That’s sort of what the Zippers have done since Mathis put the first version of the band together in North Carolina in the mid 1990s, spinning early jazz, swing, R&B with traditional pop and even Klezmer and Balkan music into a mix of their own.

Tagged as part of the swing revival, the Zippers had a hit with the single “Hell” from its platinum 1996 album “Hot” and found themselves playing President Bill Clinton’s second inauguration and at the Super Bowl.

But the Zippers imploded in 2000 and went quiet until Mathis heard suggestions to bring back the band in 2016 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Hot.” He decided to put together a new version of the band -- he’s the only original member in the current alignment -- but not for commercial reasons.

“It just intrigued me again,” Mathis said. “I felt like it was a waste for it to be sitting on the shelf gathering dust. I knew I could put together another great orchestra and renew this thing, not just replicate what we’d done.”