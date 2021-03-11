A new-look Grammys filled with performances from young artists is set for Sunday

Song of the Year

This is, by far, the most intriguing of the four major categories for multiple reasons. If Grammy voters want to make a statement — as they often do — “Black Parade” and “I Can’t Breathe,” with their commentaries on racial issues, do just that. If they want to reward their favorites, Swift, Eilish, Beyoncé and Roddy Ricch are there. And Dua Lipa provides the pop song of the year, “Everything I Wanted,” which would get my vote. But my guess is that the voters will go for Beyonce and her eight, count ’em, eight collaborators.