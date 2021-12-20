A holiday surprise -- Zoo Bar Christmas show is back

“... Then it was Magic Slim forever. I’ve owned the place for more than 20 years now and it started way before me.”

For the four years before his death in 2013, Slim, whose name was Morris Holt, played the Christmas show with the band led by Shawn. In 2014, Shawn, who played with his father on Christmas for more than a decade, picked up the tradition.

And he’s thrilled to be able to play the Zoo again after a busy eight months when he got back to work after playing no shows for more than a year.

“I’ve been coast to coast,” he said. “I’ve been able to eat, finally. The beginning of the year was tough. In January I go back east, I’ve got the winter blues festivals in February. This is perfect. I get to come home and enjoy the holidays. And play Christmas at the Zoo.”

If the word gets out, the Zoo will likely fill up Saturday night. But it’s not likely to match the crowds that came when the Christmas shows were at their peak in the ‘90s and early 2000s.