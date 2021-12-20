A holiday surprise -- Zoo Bar Christmas show is back

Last year, the Zoo Bar was closed in December by the coronavirus shutdown, ending a more than three decade tradition of having a blues show on Christmas Day.
This year, Zoo owner Pete Watters, recovering from surgery, thought there again wouldn’t be a show. He couldn’t find bartenders who wanted to work on the holiday, so he hadn’t made any arrangements to get Shawn Holt to carry on the family tradition and play the Zoo Saturday.
“We’re really late getting the word out,” Watters said. “But it’s going to happen. We’re going to open at 6 (p.m.) and the show will start at 9.”
Holt, who tours internationally with the Teardrops, the band he inherited from his father, Magic Slim, will be playing Saturday’s show with “my old Lincoln band.” And he guarantees it won’t be a Christmas music show.
“There will be no ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer' played on my stage,” Holt said. “Nothing but the blues.”
Watters doesn’t remember the year the Zoo Bar Christmas shows began – it was some time in the ‘80s. But he recalls what got the tradition started.
“Chico, the old bartender, didn’t have anything to do and he asked Larry if he could open up the bar on Christmas night. He opened it and he was just swamped. There was no band, no music. Just the jukebox. But it opened our eyes to what we could do on Christmas and we started looking to see who was on the road. That was a good 30-35 years ago.
“... Then it was Magic Slim forever. I’ve owned the place for more than 20 years now and it started way before me.”
For the four years before his death in 2013, Slim, whose name was Morris Holt, played the Christmas show with the band led by Shawn. In 2014, Shawn, who played with his father on Christmas for more than a decade, picked up the tradition.
And he’s thrilled to be able to play the Zoo again after a busy eight months when he got back to work after playing no shows for more than a year.
“I’ve been coast to coast,” he said. “I’ve been able to eat, finally. The beginning of the year was tough. In January I go back east, I’ve got the winter blues festivals in February. This is perfect. I get to come home and enjoy the holidays. And play Christmas at the Zoo.”
If the word gets out, the Zoo will likely fill up Saturday night. But it’s not likely to match the crowds that came when the Christmas shows were at their peak in the ‘90s and early 2000s.
“It was the busiest night of the year,” Watters said. “ It was busier than New Year’s Eve. We’d get regulars. But there were also families that would come to the Zoo Bar once a year, to see Magic Slim on Christmas. It was almost always full. Things are different now. There are more places that are open on Christmas. But we still get people coming down, still get families. And I’m just happy we get to do it this year.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott