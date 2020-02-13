A Friday Lincoln Exposed plan

Over decades of attending South By Southwest, Lincoln Calling and Lincoln Exposed -- all of them multi-venue fests that offer dozens to hundreds of bands a night -- I’ve learned to make a plan before heading out for the night.

Unlike SXSW, where the venues can be miles apart and many of them filled early, Lincoln Exposed has its four venues within a block of each other, and it’s usually possible to get into every show -- some of them, however, are packed.

So here’s my plan for Friday -- it’s also a set of recommendations. And, as always, it will change before the night’s over.

If I get an early start, it’ll be at Jack Hotel, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Part of the KZUM’s Birthday Party showcase, Jack Hotel brings some fine folk and Americana, excellent songs delivered on guitar, fiddle, dobro and bass.

If I’m not out by 6, I’ll start the night -- this one’s for sure -- at Slow, Pioneers, 1867 Bar, 7:40 p.m. I’ve not seen them yet, but the word is that Slow, Pioneers deliver some well-crafted psychedelic Americana -- which sounds very good to me.

Then it’s:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}