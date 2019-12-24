A family tradition: Shawn 'Lil' Slim' Holt playing the Zoo Bar on Christmas

“The last tour, he told my mom, ‘Ann, I’m not going to make it back here,’” Holt said. “My mother said, ‘Why are you going, Slim? Stay here.” My father looked at my mom and said, “I’m doing this for Shawn. I’ve got to get him out there.’ We were doing a Johnny Winter tour, and he knew Johnny would love me. He literally died out there for me. He died alone in a Philadelphia hospital, just to get me out there.”

Get him out there, Slim did.

In 2014, Shawn Holt won the Blues Music Award for best new artist debut, a trophy to share the shelf with Blues Hall of Famer Magic Slim’s six Blues Music Awards. And Shawn continues to lead the Chicago-based Teardrops while living in Lincoln.

The Holt family Zoo Bar tradition stems from the late '80s, said Zoo owner Pete Watters. One year, a bartender who had nothing to do on the holiday opened the Zoo on a Christmas night with no band. “There were no bars open on Christmas back then,” Watters said. The Zoo got a good crowd that Christmas night, so it scheduled a show for the next year.

“I remember in the very, very beginning, Lucky Peterson doing it two or three times,” Watters said. “When Magic Slim started doing it, that was it. The last 20-25 years of his life, he did Christmas.”

